It looks like the viral dance song "Baby Shark" isn't going anywhere in 2019. The popular children's song made it's debut in the top 40 of Billboard's Hot 100 list.

The song has been around for decades as a children's song or nursery rhyme. It was popular among summer camps, where singers act out each verse with their hands and arms. In 2016, a South Korea-based educational company created the now viral version of the song. The music video has more than 2 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the 30 most-viewed videos in the platform's history.

Other songs that made its debut on the Billboard Top 100 list include "Electricity" by Silk City x Dua Lipa, "Millionaire" by Chris Stapleton, and "Ruin my Life" by Zara Larsson. Halsey's "Without You" tops the list, making it Halsey's first Hott 100 No. 1 song as a lead artist.