Crews battling Australia's wildfires say they have been able to turn from defense to offense for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather.

The weather is expected to remain benign for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the wildfires flare up again. A firefighter was killed by a falling tree, bringing the death toll to at least 27 in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than the U.S. state of Indiana since September, the Associated Press reports.

Among those who died were four firefighters. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has committed money to help with mental health for those traumatized by the bushfires. In a tweet Morrison said the money will go to "support services to firefighters, emergency personnel, and others impacted by the ongoing disaster."

RELATED: Take a look: Sydney Opera House illuminated to support firefighters