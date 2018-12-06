A federal judge ruled in favor of AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner on Tuesday in a decision that is likely to open the floodgates for future mega-mergers among the nation's entertainment companies.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon did not impose any conditions would have AT&T scuttle the deal.

Tuesday’s ruling is the latest chapter in a 20-month saga that began in Oct. 2016 when the largest U.S. telecommunications company first reached an agreement to buy Time Warner in a grab for TV and film content that would diversify its mammoth but mature Internet access business.

Time Warner is a hangout for DC Comics' superheroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as CNN and HBO, the premium network where Game of Thrones resides. AT&T owns pay-TV provider DirecTV alongside its extensive landline, wireless and Internet services.

It remains to be seen if the Dept. of Justice will appeal the decision.

The judge ruled from the bench in a crowded courtroom. The case is the most important antitrust case since those that led to the breaking up of AT&T, completed in 1984, and the Department of Justice's attempt to block Microsoft from using its Windows operating system to monopolize software such as Web browsers on computers.

The U.S. government sued to block the transaction this past November, arguing the larger company would have too much power and that individuals' TV tab would rise as a result. That was the position of then Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

AT&T defended the deal, saying the combination of a major distribution company and an entertainment heavyweight would make it a stronger competitor as Americans shift from traditional pay and broadcast TV to streaming services from Netflix, Amazon, Google and others.

The Judge after a six-week trial agreed with AT&T.

Approving the deal is expected to let loose a stampede of M&A activity in the media and entertainment space, starting with a titanic battle between Disney and Comcast for a collection of 21st Century Fox movie and TV studio assets.

T-Mobile and Sprint are pursuing their own $26 billion merger that would create a larger No. 3 cell-phone carrier. The entire telecom industry is dealing with cooling revenues from traditional sources such as subscribers.

