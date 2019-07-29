GILROY, Calif. — At least five people were shot Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman says.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Video posted on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

Gilroy is located in Northern California, roughly 80 miles south of San Francisco.

Both Gilroy police and the San Francisco division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that they are responding to the scene.

The president also tweeted that federal law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that the situation "is nothing short of horrific."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.