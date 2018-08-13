Deadly and destructive fires in late 2017 set off a flurry of bill-making in Sacramento.

But even with the added attention, gaps in alerts and warning systems still exist and likely won’t be closed for months or longer. That means warnings may not reach people in the path of a wildfire.

California legislators proposed bills to set minimum standards for counties to follow in emergencies and to allow for residents to be automatically enrolled in alert systems. But with three weeks until the deadline, neither has passed.

Even with those changes, experts say don’t expect a panacea for shortfalls.

“I think what has changed is our willingness to recognize that our alert system is inadequate,” said state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, of what she has seen over the past 10 months.

Jackson proposed a legislative fix for alert systems after a Northern California fire siege in October 2017 that left more than 40 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes.

Then the Thomas Fire broke out in Ventura County, her own district, and became the largest in California’s recorded history. A month later, disaster struck again in her own hometown when a powerful rainstorm triggered deadly mudslides.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said conditions have changed in recent years and warning systems also need to evolve.

“Knowing what we know the new normal is, we just absolutely have to do better,” he said.

While bills wind through the Legislature this summer, a new fire season has broken records, destroyed hundreds of homes and led to more deaths.

On Friday, 17 large fires burned in California, including the Mendocino Complex, which broke the acreage record set just seven months earlier by Thomas.

The Thomas Fire burns on the hills above Santa Paula on Dec 4, 2017.

Anthony Plascencia/The Star

This year is turning out to be more active even than last year,” said Thom Porter, a region chief for Cal Fire at a recent hearing in Sacramento.

“We have more fires, more acres burned this fire season than we did in 2017, which, as you know, was a record year for us.”

No perfect answer

In the Northern California wildfires last year, Sonoma County faced criticism for not using all available alerts, limiting its reach to those in the path of a blaze.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-North Bay, along with Dodd and others, authored legislation to set statewide emergency alert protocols after those fires.

If passed, Senate Bill 833 would call on California’s Office of Emergency Services to set guidelines by July 2019 for when and how alerts would be sent.

In the meantime, the agency says draft recommendations are under review.

“We’re trying to be ahead of that by developing standards that can coincide with whatever legislation gets passed,” Eric Lamoureux, acting deputy director at the agency, said at a hearing in Santa Barbara last month.

Experts warn, however, that no system is perfect – at least, not yet.

Sirens are blunt, said Tom Cova, director of the University of Utah’s Center for Natural & Technological Hazards. If people aren’t trained, they’ll have no idea what a siren means, he said.

Subscription systems, like Nixle or other local alerts, don’t reach enough people. Door-to-door warnings are too slow.

The wireless emergency alerts, which squawk and buzz all cellphones in a designated area, can reach a much broader area than intended and have a limited space for messages.

“You can’t get a lot of information into 90 characters,” Cova said of the current limit.

That’s changing, but new requirements still are months or longer from taking effect.

The Federal Communications Commission has required wireless companies to allow up to 360 characters by May 2019. They also must narrow the target area of alerts by late next year.

Even with those limitations, the wireless alert system is one of the most promising, Cova said. The alerts reach local residents and tourists and even someone just driving a short distance down the freeway.

“This is kind of like the mythical warning system from say 10 years ago, to think that you could alert everybody instantaneously,” Cova said. “It comes really close to being perfect.”

Currently, authorities may not be able to issue a full warning or stage evacuations using them, but they still can give people a heads up that a fire, flood or other disaster is headed their way.

“You just got everybody talking and everybody texting,” Cova said. “People are looking online, calling families and checking with neighbors.”

‘Not a panacea’

Sen. Jackson was holding a hearing in Sacramento about public warning systems on Dec. 4, 2017, weeks after the catastrophic fires in Northern California.

That meeting ended minutes before the Thomas Fire ignited in drought-stressed brush.

Pushed by Santa Ana winds, the blaze burned nearly 282,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, Jackson’s district. Two people died, although the warning system wasn’t blamed in the deaths, and nearly 800 homes were destroyed.

Ventura County sent out a series of notifications about evacuations, including two wireless emergency alerts — its first time using that system — and dozens of more detailed notifications through VC Alert.

The local program operates like a reverse-911 system to send automated messages to landlines as well as other pre-registered contact numbers or email addresses.

But at the time, only about a third of residents within the evacuation areas had signed up to receive those pre-registered alerts, Jackson said.

“The problem is that right now, people have to go and opt in to them,” she said. People don’t sign up. Some may not even know it’s available, and they don’t get the warning.

Senate Bill 821, also waiting for a vote on the Assembly floor, would give counties the option of automatically enrolling residents in an emergency notification program. If passed, it would take effect in January.

“We think it’s a good first step. It gives us a bigger pool of providers to get information from,” said Kevin McGowan, manager of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services.

“But we don’t think it goes far enough.”

That’s because counties would get the information from utility companies, not wireless providers. The phone number someone has on file with the gas or power company may not be up to date or be the person’s primary line.

It will provide more information, McGowan said, “but it’s not the panacea of data.”

The next fire

At this point, that is a limitation, Jackson said. The state lacks legal authority to require wireless companies to provide the information, she said, but she hopes discussions will continue.

Still, the cellphone alerts would only reach locals, not those people just passing through or vacationing in the area.

Asked whether safety has improved since the 2017 fires, Sen. Dodd said yes.

Empty lots where the Thomas Fire destroyed homes along Colina Vista in Ventura are shown in this May 23 photograph.

Jay Calderon and Richard Lui / The Desert Sun

But that’s because other cities and counties saw what happened in other places and made their own changes.

When the Thomas Fire exploded in Ventura County, burning 14 miles in a matter of hours, those in command focused on getting people out of the way.

With the fire spotting 1½ miles in front of itself, at times, they committed every moving resource to victim rescue, said Assistant Chief Dustin Gardner, incident commander that first night of the blaze.

“I think people understand that, that our primary concern was saving people and not suppressing fire that first night,” he said in an interview with The Star earlier this year.

They had read the after-action reports from the October fires and talked about the lessons learned with agencies throughout the area. With that in their minds, they knew they had to get way out ahead of the fire with evacuations, Gardner said.

But authorities also warned that past experience can only take departments so far. In some cases, they say, flames move so fast or so erratically that the smoke or flames reaches homes before they can.

“They’re being outgunned by some of these fires in terms of the speed and behavior of the fire,” Cova said.

Inside a fairgrounds building in Shasta County, Gov. Jerry Brown stood with a team in command of the Carr Fire, which jumped a river July 26 and burned into neighborhoods. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed and seven people died.

He said everyone had a role in responding to the disasters, from authorities to the residents themselves.

“I think we want to construct the best systems of alert that we can and where it breaks down we’ll learn and we’ll do better,” Brown said, responding to a reporter’s question.

But things keep changing, he said: “This fire was different than any other fire, and the fire year or next month, that will be different, too. So we have to learn as we go.”

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved