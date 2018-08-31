Thousands of friends, family, fans, celebrities and dignitaries will pay their final respects today to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, who died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16.

Franklin will be buried in 24-karat gold plated Promethean casket made of solid bronze. The interior is finished with champagne velvet. Franklin's title, “Queen of Soul,” and her name “Aretha Franklin” are embroidered in the casket with gold metallic thread.

Franklin’s body arrived at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit earlier this morning in a white 1940 LaSalle hearse. The private funeral, which is being livestreamed, is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.

The vintage two-door, three-speed LaSalle made by Cadillac is the same vehicle used to carry the Rev. C.L. Franklin, father of the Queen of Soul, in 1984; David Ruffin, baritone for the Temptations, in 1991; and Rosa Parks, civil rights icon, in 2005.

The casket of Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple in advance of her funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Lines form early

Lines formed very early Friday morning outside for today’s funeral. Most mourners came dressed in church clothes and carrying folding chairs.

People who lined up last night for an early spot in line found themselves pushed to the middle of the line after police forced the crowd to reorganize from a residential street.

“I was here since 8:30 last night. We were right here, and they pushed us to the back,” said Debra Demmings, 63, of Minneapolis.

Although the service is limited to family members, friends and selected guests, you can watch it streaming online.

Church prepped for funeral

Police officers with dogs went through the church about 7 a.m. Shortly thereafter, nurses, musicians and some VIPs entered the church.

Among them was Elaine Steele, the longtime spokesperson for Rosa Parks. She said Franklin was extremely supportive of Parks.

“She was the greatest. She didn’t belong just to us, but she was from us,” Steele said. “We held our heads high and stuck our chests out wide because of her genius and her willingness to share it.”

Network news teams from NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox News are on platforms facing the church’s side entrance along with set-ups for local news outlets.

Stars and dignitaries will honor the Queen

Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande are among the many performers lined up to sing at the funeral, with other names including Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia and Jennifer Hudson.

Franklin will be honored by various high-profile speakers, including former President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Motown star Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit Pistons great Isiah Thomas.

After the funeral, Franklin will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery, alongside late family members including her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin.

