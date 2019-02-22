WASHINGTON — A report from special counsel Robert Mueller about the Russia investigation is not expected to be delivered to the Justice Department next week.

That's according to a senior Justice Department official who spoke Friday to The Associated Press. The official couldn't discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mueller is examining Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump.

It was not immediately clear when the report might come, though Mueller is believed to be wrapping up.

Under Justice Department guidelines, Mueller will deliver his report to Attorney General Bill Barr. Barr will then prepare a report for Congress.

The two-year probe has shadowed Trump's presidency. At least six Trump aides or advisers have been charged in the investigation.