Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited is conducting a voluntary recall of one lot of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazid combination tablets 100mg/25mg due to trace amounts of a potential cancer-causing impurity. It is the latest in a series of such alerts for blood pressure medications from various companies since July 2018.

The impurity, called N-nitrosodiethylamine, or NDEA, is a substance that occurs naturally in some foods, drinking water, air pollution and industrial processes. It has been classified as a possible carcinogen by the Agency for Research on Cancer.

The tablets are being recalled because they contain amounts of NDEA above the acceptable daily intake levels recommended by the FDA. They are sold in 90 count bottles with the batch number BLM715A and an expiration date of July 2019.

Losartan is used to treat hypertension. Patients who are currently taking the tablets are urged to continue taking their medication, because the risk of harm to the patient's health is actually greater if treatment is abruptly stopped without any alternative medication.

The tablets were distributed nationwide. Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited has notified their distributors and customers by phone and in writing in order to discontinue distribution of the specific lot of medication.

Consumers who have questions on returning the medication can contact recall@qualanex.com or call 888-280-2042. Patients currently on this medication should contact their healthcare provider if they think they have any adverse reactions relating to this medication.