"Sorry about that."

That's the message coming from Instagram after what was supposed to be a "very small test" led to an internet freakout.

Many Instagram users opened up the social media platform Thursday morning and were shocked to see a huge change to its feed. The update switched Instagram from a traditional scrolling up-down feed to a left-right version to see new posts.

Well, users really didn't like it and voiced their resounding anger over on Twitter.

But have no fear, Adam Mosseri, Head of Product at Instagram, tweeted that it was all part of a test that wasn't mean to be seen by as many people.

"That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!," Mosseri tweeted in response to one user.

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Mosseri later added that they're always "trying new ideas, usually with a much smaller number of people."

Sorry for the confusion! Always trying new ideas, usually with a much smaller number of people... — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Naturally, the memes and hot takes in reaction to the accidental change were in full supply.

Opening up Instagram this morning like ... pic.twitter.com/e0EhB9mdPb — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 27, 2018

instagram, if i wanted tinder, i would have downloaded tinder. — Elle Mills (@millselle) December 27, 2018