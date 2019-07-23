Saying they "weren't expecting" to plan a wedding and a trip to Italy, Amanda Knox and fiancé Christopher Robinson are asking for help paying for their wedding.

In June, Knox traveled to Italy to speak on a panel at the Italy Innocence Project. It was her first time in Italy since she was definitively acquitted in 2015 in the slaying of Meredith Kercher.

Speaking on a panel about wrongful convictions is an opportunity the couple "couldn't pass up," they wrote on their registry.

"With scant time to plan, and no financial backing, we had to spend our wedding funds on this challenging and important journey," they write. "It was well worth it. Amanda reached some hearts, and healed a bit of her own."

We reached out to Knox who said she has been "grossly misrepresented in the media." She emailed us the following statement:

"We're not crowdfunding our wedding. We're paying for it ourselves. And we never sent out a link to our registry. The tabloids did that. We merely shared a link to our wedding page to share our wedding story. Our registry page simply encouraged family, friends, and well-wishers who might feel compelled to give us a wedding gift to help contribute to the event instead. If anyone's outraged by that, we encourage them to redirect their anger to to something that actually matters--like the fact that at least 100,000 innocent people are currently incarcerated in the U.S.--and donate to organizations like the Washington Innocence Project. https://ipnw.org/

Amanda + Christopher"

During the panel titled "Trial by Media," Knox also said she was depicted "on the global scene as cunning, psychopath, drug-addicted, whore. Guilty."

Knox's 2011 acquittal was part of a long legal process that saw multiple flip-flop rulings before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court.

She had been accused with her Italian boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, and Ivorian-born Rudy Guede of killing Kercher on Nov. 1, 2007, in the university town of Perugia. After multiple rulings, Italy's highest court definitively acquitted Knox and Sollecito in 2015. Guede is still serving a 16-year sentence.

Now, Knox and Robinson are asking for donations to their wedding event so they "can shower our friends and family with love and celebration!" Everyone who donates will receive a signed copy of the couple's book of love poems.