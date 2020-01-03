KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's president says he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks set for next week, publicly disagreeing with a timetable laid out just a day earlier in a U.S.-Taliban peace deal.

President Ashraf Ghani's comments point to the first hitch in implementing the fragile deal, which is aimed at ending America's longest war and getting rival Afghan factions to agree on their country's future.

Qatar's foreign minister tells The Associated Press in an interview that a prisoner swap is an important confidence-building measure.

More than 18 years after the Afghanistan conflict began in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the United States and the Islamists it toppled from power in Afghanistan signed a peace deal on Saturday.

The deal was expected to set the stage for the withdraw of American troops. If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would leave in 14 months.

A timeline of key events in Afganistan's 40 years of wars:

The former Soviet Union marched into Afghanistan on Christmas Eve, 1979, claiming it was invited by the new Afghan communist leader and setting the country on a path of 40 years of seemingly endless wars and conflict.

More than 5 million Afghans fled to Pakistan and 3 million to Iran after 1980.

After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan to oust the Taliban regime, which had harbored al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Now, after an 18-year war, the possibility of peace has emerged as the United States and the Taliban have now signed a peace deal, one that could offer a glimmer of hope to war-weary Afghans.

