Actor John Saxon dies; 'Enter the Dragon' among many roles

He starred with Bruce Lee in "Enter the Dragon" and appeared in several "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies.

Actor John Saxon, whose good looks won him not only legions of female fans but also a wide array of roles, has died at his home in Tennessee, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 83.

The entertainment news outlet quotes Saxon's wife, Gloria, as confirming that the actor died of pneumonia on Saturday in Murfreesboro. He was best known for starring with Bruce Lee in "Enter the Dragon" and appeared in several "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies.

Born Carmine Orrico, the son of Italian-American parents, Saxon grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and began modeling while still a teenager. He then caught the eye of legendary talent agent Henry Willson, who spotted Saxon on the cover of a magazine and brought him to Hollywood. Willson was credited for representing and helping to develop the careers of male stars like Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter, the outlet said.

Then just 17, the aspiring actor signed with Willson, studied dramatics and then flew to Hollywood, where he was signed by Universal. His name was changed to John Saxon.

According to internet movie website IMDB, Saxon appeared in nearly 200 roles in the movies and on television in a career that stretched over seven decades since he made his big screen debut in 1954 in uncredited roles in "It Should Happen to You" and George Cukor's "A Star Is Born."