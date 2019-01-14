A UCLA gymnast is lighting up the internet again with a simply stunning floor routine.

Katelyn Ohashi earned a perfect score over the weekend with her floor routine at the Collegiate Challenge and video of her incredible performance is going viral.

As of Monday morning, her routine has gotten more than 18.5 million views on Twitter and at least another 3 million on Facebook.

And it's not the first time the Seattle-native has become an internet sensation.

Last year it was Ohashi's Michael Jackson medley that got her a perfect score and earned her viral status.

This time around, she went with a Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and friends medley, plus some upgraded tumbling, according to UCLA Gymnastics' Facebook post.

Ohashi joked that all she needs to do now is "learn how to clap on the beat."

The UCLA gymnast certainly gained lots of new fans with her latest routine, with many pointing out how they love just how much Ohashi and her teammates are enjoying the performance too.