COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Six people were killed in a train accident early Wednesday on a Danish bridge linking the central islands of Zealand and Funen, according to the rail operator. Authorities said several others were injured.

Danish Railways told Denmark's TV2 that the six were passengers on a train from the city of Odense, on the central Danish island of Fyn, heading toward the capital Copenhagen. Police did not confirm the fatalities, only saying several were killed and injured in the accident, which took place about 8 a.m. local time.

Police spokesman Arne Gram said the passenger train "hit an unknown object," but did not further comment.

Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit the passenger train, which was going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake suddenly.

The Storebaelt bridge is part of a system of bridges and a tunnel linking the Danish islands.

Denmark's TV2 showed images of a freight train with the tarpaulin that covered the train torn in pieces. It reported that eight people were injured.

In a statement, police urged passengers to contact next of kin to inform them of their safety and urged people not to share photos and videos of the accident.

The accident took place on a road-and-rail bridge, part of a transport system consisting of a road suspension bridge and a railway tunnel.

The transport system was closed to cars overnight because of strong winds but trains could pass. Road traffic resumed Wednesday with a 50 kph (31 mph) speed limit.