(WXIA) A pint-sized superhero is on a mission to wipe out hunger in America.

Donning a bright red cape, 4-year-old Austin Perine teamed up with Church's Chicken Saturday to feed the homeless in Atlanta, Georgia.

It's all part of Austin's #ShowLove Foundation, which began in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. That's where Austin used his allowance money to buy sandwiches for the homeless.

"It's just the right thing to do," said Austin. "It makes me feel great!"

On National Fried Chicken Day, July 6th, Church's Fried Chicken will be partnering with Austin and his #ShowLove Foundation. Anyone who tags #ChurchsChicken and #ShowLove, the restaurant will donate a dollar to the foundation, up to $10,000.

