The Food and Drug Administration says it is "deeply concerned" after the third different type of human carcinogen appeared this week in a blood pressure medication. More than a dozen recalls for potentially cancer-causing chemicals have been issued since July 2018, but the new recall issued Thursday is the first of its kind.

Hetero Labs Ltd. in India recalled 87 lots of losartan potassium tablets, the FDA said. Camber Pharmaceuticals distributed the recalled pills which may contain higher-than-acceptable levels of N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA).

It was the first such recall involving NMBA. The others were for drugs that possibly contained N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) and N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA). The FDA said those were found in drugs containing the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) valsartan, losartan and irbesartan.

RELATED: Yet another blood pressure medication recalled for cancer risk

RELATED: Another blood pressure medication recalled for cancer-causing impurity

The FDA said the impurities might be happening when specific chemicals and reaction conditions are present in the manufacturing process of the drug’s API. It may also result from the reuse of materials, such as solvents.

“We are deeply concerned about the presence of a third nitrosamine impurity in certain ARB (angiotensin II receptor blocker) medications, but it’s important to underscore that, based on the FDA’s initial evaluation, the increased risk of cancer to patients with NMBA exposure appears to be the same for NDMA exposure but less than the risk from NDEA exposure," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a press release. "That said, any presence of such impurities in drug products is not acceptable."

RELATED: Search FDA drug recalls

The FDA has said recent analyses of NDMA and NDEA in recalled valsartan found the overall risk to individual patients is very low.

The FDA advises patients to keep taking the recalled medications until they can talk to their doctor about alternatives. Suddenly discontinuing treatment could pose health risks.

Gottlieb said the FDA is sharing its findings and testing methods with international regulators and the pharmaceutical industry.

Getty Images/iStockphoto