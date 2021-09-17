How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards Sunday

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. eastern Sunday.

WASHINGTON — The Emmys are back in person this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the awards ceremony to go virtual in 2020.

The ceremony still isn't back to full force, though. Originally scheduled to take place inside the Microsoft Theater, the festivities were pushed just outside the theater because of rising cases of the delta variant in Los Angeles. Similarly, the event will be limited to around 500 guests.

Either way, the 73rd annual Emmy Awards kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, honoring shows that aired between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. Here's how you can watch.

How to watch the 2021 Emmys Live

This year's show will air live on CBS and will be available to watch live or on demand through CBS' streaming platform Paramount Plus.

The coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with CBS' red carpet show.