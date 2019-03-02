Two people died after a small plane crashed in a southern California neighborhood on Sunday, igniting a fire in one home, authorities said.

The Orange County Fire Authority confirmed that two people were killed and two other people were transported to a local hospital in Yorba Linda, near Anaheim.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the crash was in the 19000 block of Canyon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport.

Joshua Nelson, who claimed to be a resident in the neighborhood, tweeted a video of the blaze and also said there was a plane crash. The video showed debris, including a propeller, scattered in the street and in people’s yards.

This story is developing. Contributing: Associated Press.