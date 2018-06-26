At least 12 people have been evacuated and transported to area hospitals after an explosion Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas, about 40 miles west of Waco, according to police.

The office of emergency management confirmed to local television station KCEN there was a building collapse at Coryell Memorial Hospital.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene working an active fire.

#ATCEMS has sent 5 ambulances, 1 Division Chief, & 1 District Commander to assist with a reported explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, TX. The #ATCEMS AmBus is preparing for response to the incident as well. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 26, 2018

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients.

Smoke billowing from the Coryell Memorial Hospital. PHOTO: Sue Eckhardt

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System provides a range of health services including a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilition, assisted living and independent living apartments.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

© 2018 KCEN