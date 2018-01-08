REDDING, Calif — The toll of devastation from one of the most brutal fires in California history rose to almost 1,000 homes destroyed and about 200 more damaged as a sprawling wildfire ignited by a spark from a towed vehicle grew to more than 175 square miles.

Blistering heat, shifting winds, steep terrain and plentiful dried growth continued to challenge more than 3,000 firefighters battling the deadly Carr Fire, which has killed two firefighters and four area residents.

"Firefighters will continue to build control lines to mitigate spotting despite these challenging conditions," Cal Fire said in its incident report on the Carr Fire issued late Tuesday. "Repopulation of communities affected by evacuations will continue as conditions allow."

There was some good news. The fire was 30 percent contained, and thousands of residents were being allowed to return to their neighborhoods. Thousands more, however, remain evacuated because of the blaze ignited July 23 by a spark from a steel wheel rim on a trailer being towed with a flat tire.

The so-called Carr Fire was one of more than a dozen racing through the parched state. Yosemite National Park's treasured Yosemite Valley, which has been closed since July 25, was among several areas of the park that won't reopen until at least Sunday because of heavy smoke from the Ferguson Fire, park officials said. Officials had hoped to reopen Friday.

Other sections of the park remained open, but "visitors are advised to drive with caution, as smoke impacts may vary," park officials said in a statement. The Ferguson Fire, which has claimed the lives of two firefighters, had burned more than 90 square miles and was 33 percent contained.

Twin fires in Mendocino and Lake Counties, 120 miles north of San Francisco, had burned through 125 square miles and destroyed several homes.

"Weather conditions continue to challenge firefighters as hot, dry, and windy weather remain in the region," said Ron Myers, a deputy incident commander with Cal Fire.

The state has spent more than $114 million fighting fires in July, the first month of California's fiscal year. The state spent a record $758 million last year.

“We’ve started off with a bang,’’ Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said.

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Sandhu reported for the Redding (Calif.) Record Searchlight. Contributing: Jorge L. Ortiz, Damon Arthur and David Benda with the Record Searchlight

PHOTOS: Carr Fire devastates Redding, California
01 / 19
Firefighters douse a hotspot near various homes as the Carr fire continues to burn near Redding, California, on July 28, 2018.
02 / 19
A deer stands on a road covered with fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns in the area on July 28, 2018 near Redding, California.
03 / 19
A fire truck drives along Highway 299 as they Carr fire continues to burn near Whiskeytown, California on July 28, 2018.
04 / 19
A hand crew fights back flames approaching the road near the intersection of Placer Road and Diggins Way, a few miles east on Placer Road from Igo, on Saturday morning.
05 / 19
A hand crew fights back flames approaching the road near the intersection of Placer Road and Diggins Way, a few miles east on Placer Road from Igo, on Saturday morning.
06 / 19
A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
07 / 19
Burned out properties are seen near the Lake Keswick Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
08 / 19
Wade Brilz looks at his burned home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
09 / 19
A charred home is seen in the Lake Redding Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 19
Residents walk through a burned neighborhood during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 19
TOPSHOT - Firefighters monitor a backfire during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - One person has died and at least two others have been injured as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 19
A CalFire firefighter douses flames on a burning home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 19
Carr Fire - Cal Fire and Fire Depts. in the northern California get together to fire the Carr Fire on Thursday morning. The fire continues to move east from Old Shasta all the way to Iron Mountain Road this morning.
14 / 19
DeAnna Gorisek grabs a bottle of water that was left along with ice for evacuees, firefighters and others outside the Sunset Plaza in Redding on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
15 / 19
DeAnna Gorisek, 53, of Shasta, gazes in the direction of the Carr Fire on Thursday, July 26, 2018 after earlier evacuating her Muletown Road residence.
16 / 19
A Cal Fire firefighter hoses down hot spots at a Harlan Drive home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)
17 / 19
This is what remained of a home on Harlan Drive Friday morning. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)
18 / 19
This playground next to the Lake Redding Estates home of Justin Montes is filled with tree branches that were blown off during the Carr Fire on Thursday night. (Photo: Michael Chapman/Record Searchlight)
19 / 19
Redding is under evacuation on Thursday night as the Carr fire make it way into the city. A long line of traffic on Buenaventura Blvd along Benton Air Park. (Photo: Hung T. Vu, Hung T. Vu)

© 2018 USATODAY.COM