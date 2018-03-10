Five South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday — including one fatally — in a Florence County shooting in which the suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the dead officer was a member of the Florence city police department.

John Wukela, a city spokesman for the city, says city police, working with the sheriff's office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire. He did not have specific information on the numbers of officers involved but said some were seriously wounded.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff's Office told WBTW that the suspect is now in custody after speaking with a negotiator and surrendering to authorities, and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

WBTW also says a 20-year-old man inside the home was shot and is still alive.

Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said the agency had sent crime scene technicians to assist officials in Florence but at this time had not been requested to help with any investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Authorities said the shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.

Florence, a city in South Carolina's northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It's the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has sent his condolences to the officers' families in a tweet Wednesday evening. He asks the public to "pray for their recovery, pray for their families and pray for all of Florence."

This a developing news story, check back here for more updates.

