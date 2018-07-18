Pregnancy is beautiful, except when it's not.

Weird bacne, dark veins, road-map stretch marks and other bodily oddities may appear.

For "The Handmaid's Tale" actress Yvonne Strahovski," fresh off her Emmy nomination, it was a strange symptom that even impacted the set while filming the hit show.

Strahovski, who plays the terrible and complicated Serena, talked about the odd thing that happened to her while pregnant on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's podcast on Tuesday.

Her weird pregnancy symptom:

Strahovski, 35, said she had nausea and always had crackers on set but that wasn't all she kept around her.

"I had a very strange symptom, which is apparently a regular symptom that I've never heard anyone else have, where you have to constantly spit. So like excessive saliva. So once everybody knew I was pregnant, there were cups everywhere on set. I mean, it's so gross but I had to, I didn't have a choice!”

Excessive saliva is considered a normal pregnancy symptom, according to the folks at Baby Center and other pregnancy sites. But, yeah, ew. I feel for the person who had to round up the cups from the set every night.

Protecting her baby in a steel bubble

In the podcast, the Australian actress describes the fear she had of getting pregnant while playing Serena in the anxiety-inducing, panic-filled, emotional roller-coaster that is "The Handmaid's Tale."

"...I kept thinking, 'Oh God,what if I get pregnant while I’m playing this horrendous character on this show?’"

She envisioned a bubble surrounding the baby. But not just any bubble. A strong bubble, made of steel to keep her baby shielded from anything bad.

"And everything that I was doing outside of that was my thing and separate and the baby would be safe in that little bubble. So I've just sort of held onto that this entire time and so far he is good."

'Don't let any nasty males get in your way'

Finally, the host of the podcast asked Strahovski, who is married to actor Tim Loden, about what she would tell young actresses starting out today.

Strahovski advised them to avoid distractions and naysayers, press on and added with laughs, "Don't let any nasty males get in your way."

She elaborated, saying that it's a good time for women and feels there's an "invisible force" with her when she walks in a room. That force is other supportive women.

"I’m in awe of all the women who have very bravely stood up and spoken about their experiences and it is about time… I’ve been through it myself. I came here very young and you get a certain kind of male attention that you don’t want and you, unfortunately, as a young woman have to navigate that, and it’s sad that we have to know how to do that… we're talking about it and it's about damn time and things have to change, and they are changing.”

