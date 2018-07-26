YouTube removed four videos from conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones' channel for violating the company's graphic content policy and suspended him from broadcasting live for 90 days.

Jones tweeted Wednesday that YouTube had taken down videos "critical of liberalism." One video titled “How To Prevent Liberalism” depicts a man shoving a kid to the ground. Another claims Muslim immigrants "conquered" Europe, while a third video calls the creators of the cartoon "Drag Tots" — a show about drag queen children — "Satanists," stating that they should fear God's wrath.

YouTube did not cite how these videos in specific violated their policy, but told Reuters in a statement: “We have longstanding policies against child endangerment and hate speech. We apply our policies consistently according to the content in the videos, regardless of the speaker or the channel.”

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Sandy Hook families suing Alex Jones aren't the only ones to threaten conspiracy theorist

More: Facebook taking heat over its approach to Infowars; here's what you need to know

More: Alex Jones: Who is the Infowars host interviewed by Megyn Kelly?

Jones posted the videos on his far-right website Infowars, telling viewers "make up your own mind."

In addition to the removed videos, Jones will be barred from live streaming on YouTube for 90 days as part of his suspension. The suspension, known as a "community strike," functions as a three-strike warning. If Jones' channel receives two more strikes in three months it will be deleted from YouTube for good.

Jones' channel clocks in at over 2.4 million subscribers.

Some of Jones' most outlandish and unfounded conspiracies include the government staging some of the country's most tragic events, such as the 9/11 terrorist attack and the Sandy Hook massacre. Jones is currently wrapped up in several defamation lawsuits against him, including one filed by six families impacted by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent who responded to the attack.

Follow Lilly Price on Twitter: @lillianmprice

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com