RuPaul is putting the slay in sleigh bells this holiday season.

The drag queen and host of VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race" is giving fans an early Christmas present this year with the "RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular" ( Friday, 8 EST/PST).

This one-hour special brings back "Drag Race" favorites to compete for the title of “Drag Race Christmas Queen" – all while shamelessly promoting Ru's holiday albums.

To help get your ready for the special episode, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming winter extravaganza:

Who are the contestants?

The "Holi-Slay Spectacular" brings eight queens from across several seasons of "Drag Race," including Eureka O’Hara, (seasons 9 and 10), Mayhem Miller (season 10), Kim Chi (season 8), Jasmine Masters (season 7), Trixie Mattel (season 7, All-Stars season 3 winner), Latrice Royale (season 4, All-Stars season 1), Shangela (season 2 and 3, All-Stars season 3) and Sonique (season 2).

While "Drag Race" and "Drag Race All-Stars" typically features 12 or more contestants, this one-off episode has a smaller cast.

Who are the judges?

RuPaul is joined by his usual sidekicks Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews and guest judge Todrick Hall.

Visage and Hall are both featured on tracks of RuPaul's 2015 "Slay Belles" album – "From Your Heart" and "Deck the Halls," respectively – included in the special.

Is it like other episodes?

Yes and no. While it contains the same pun-filled sass (with a holiday twist, of course), it lacks the usual competitive edge.

Viewers don't get as much behind-the-scenes action of the queens preparing for the challenges, and the episode is drama-free. Even Visage, known as a tough judge, doesn't utter a single critique during the final runway show.

One more key difference: it's a musical. The episode is strongly focused on highlighting Ru's “Slay Belles” and new “Christmas Party" albums, using songs from them in every challenge and lip-sync battle. Even when viewers think they're getting some interesting dialogue as the contestants begin talking about their favorite holiday memories in the workroom, it quickly turns into a choreographed holiday number.

So if you want to see some spectacular holiday looks from your favorite queens mixed with some fun and festive beats, you don't want to Christ-miss this! Just don't expect to be on the edge of your seat.

RuPaul and the contestants of "RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular"

Courtesy of "RuPaul’s Drag Race"

