Memorial Day will soon be upon us. This is a somber day where we honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. The long weekend also signifies the start of summer and barbecue season, and it's filled with tons of sales. Typically, these discounts tend to be on big-ticket items like mattresses and home appliances, but there are plenty of other opportunities to save on things you need and want around the home. When it comes to sales on clothing, health and beauty products, and even electronics, you won't find too many discounts but if and when we find any, we'll be sure to add them here (so check back daily!).

We've rounded up the best Memorial sales happening right now and will continue to update them throughout the week, so be sure to check back daily to see what new offers have emerged.

Home Appliance Deals

Save on the smartest appliances for your home.

Mattress Deals

Need an upgrade on your old mattress?

Allswell: Get 15% off the entire site from May 24 through May 28.

Avocado Green Mattress: Save $150 on all mattresses with the code " HONOR2018 " through May 31.

" through May 31. Casper: Get 10% off your order with the purchase of any mattress with code " SUMMER10 ."

." DreamCloud Sleep: Get $200 off a mattress if you order between now and Memorial Day.

Eight Mattress: Save $100 and get 2 free pillows (values at $250 total) with the code " USATODAY "

" Leesa: Get $150 off the Leesa mattress and $225 off the Sapira mattress now through May 22.

Mattress Firm: Get a free Head Up 50 adjustable base when you spend $599 or more on any mattress purchase, and get a king mattress for the price of a queen or a queen mattress for the price of a twin until Thursday, June 5.

Nectar Sleep: Save $125 on a mattress and get two free pillows if you order between now and Memorial Day.

Sears: Save up to 60% off select brand mattresses.

Home and Outdoor Deals

Upgrade your outdoor spaces with these sales.

Electronics Deals

Best Buy: Save up $200 on select MacBooks.

Dell: Save up to 40% on laptops, desktops, and electronics and up to 50% off gaming monitors.

eBay: Take an extra 15% off select tech products with the code "PMEMDAY." Our tech favorite deal is the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced, which is down $200 to $1,199.

Fashion

ASOS: Save 20% on everything with the code " SUNNYDAYS. "

" Banana Republic Factory: Save 50-70% on everything but clearance through 5/29.

GAP: Save up to 50% on everything (plus an extra 20% online and free shipping) with the code " PARTY. "

" Levi's: Save 20% on select items with the code " SUMMER20 ."

." Old Navy: Save 50% on tees, tanks, shorts, and swim, and 30% on all dresses.

Nordstrom: Save up to 40% in the Half-Yearly Sale now through June 3.

