Tourists, residents and some park employees were asked to leave Tuesday as heavy smoke settled into Yosemite National Park.

Officials announced they will close California 41, before Tunnel View, the road into the heart of the park.

Yosemite Superintendent Mike Reynolds said he can count on one hand how many times the park has closed. He called the highway "main artery" into the park, certainly from the most populated areas of Southern California.

But as the Ferguson Fire, which began the night of July 13, continues to spread across mountainsides near Yosemite National Park, concern is mounting among officials.

The closure will be between Tunnel View and Chilnualna Falls and will last until Sunday. California 120 will remain open unless the fire pushes more closures.

"That is a crazy thing to manage with 2,000 people here right now," Reynolds said during a public meeting Tuesday morning. "Highway 41 is going to become a very dangerous place."

Tourists can stay overnight but need get out by Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The fire, which started near California 140 east of El Portal, California, has been burning in the Sierra National Forest, causing heavy smoke to fill the park.

Yosemite superintendent Mike Reynolds holds a community forum on Tuesday regarding the Ferguson Fire.

Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with little to no access roads, firefighters said. Crews from across the country are helping local firefighters battle the blaze, which has scorched 57-square miles — 32,000-plus acres.

Mandatory and advisory evacuations are in place in several areas but no homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Once tourists are evacuated from the park, officials will decide whether employees should also leave.

Firefighters have contained about 25 percent.

Tourists from Holland read fire maps at Tunnel View.

