The Cincinnati Enquirer sent reporter Alex Coolidge and photographer Liz Dufour to explore Iceland for a long weekend.

The inspiration for the trip was the debut of WOW Air’s service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to its hub in Reykjavik. The discount airline is offering passengers the option of a traditional connection to European destinations or an extended layover.

Here are the scenes from their epic adventure in 47 images.

More: $99 Europe fares: What it's like to fly discount carrier WOW Air ...

Chill as you warm up at the Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon, which is 20 minutes from the airport should be a must on your trip planner. ItÕs a great way to revive yourself after the plane ride. The geothermal water is really comfy. And you donÕt need to know how to swim, though they do have life vests. At its deepest, itÕs only 4.5 ft. The minerals can wreak havoc with your hair, so before you take the dip they recommend you shower and leave conditioner on your hair. Grab a scoop at the mud mask station to spread over your face and body. Because, why not? Reservations are required. Helpful phrase: hvar fae eg grimu? (Where do I get a mask?)

Liz Dufour/

The Blue Lagoon, which is 20 minutes from the airport, should be a must on your trip planner. It’s a great way to revive yourself after the plane ride. The geothermal water is really comfy. And you don’t need to know how to swim, though they do have life vests. At its deepest, it’s only 4.5 feet. The minerals can wreak havoc with your hair, so before you take the dip they recommend you shower and leave conditioner on your hair. Grab a scoop at the mud mask station to spread over your face and body. Because, why not? Reservations are required.

Helpful phrase: Hvar fae eg grimu? (Where do I get a mask?)

So how big is the Blue Lagoon? At more than 90,000 square feet, the popular geothermal spa is a little larger than the Sunlite Pool at Coney Island. The water, between 98-104 degrees, comes from 6,5000 ft. below the surface and then is harnessed via drilling holes at a nearby power plant. The water is comprised of silica, algae and minerals. The water is blue due to the way the silica reflects sunlight.

Liz Dufour/

So how big is the Blue Lagoon? At more than 90,000 square feet, the popular geothermal spa is a little larger than the Sunlite Pool at Cincinnati's Coney Island. The water, between 98-104 degrees, comes from 6,500 feet below the surface and then is harnessed via drilling holes at a nearby power plant. The water is comprised of silica, algae and minerals. The water is blue due to the way the silica reflects sunlight.

Any trip to Iceland needs to start off at Blue Lagoon. You'll forget all about that overnight flight. #82hoursiniceland @Enquirer @alexcoolidge pic.twitter.com/WPG33m6M9e — Liz Dufour (@ldufour) May 11, 2018

Set sail and look for whales

Whale watching is popular. After all, you might see minke, fin, blue, humpback, sperm and killer whales. Plus, white-beaked dolphins and harbor porpoises. You can book anything from two-hours or all day, but if you donÕt have sea legs, go for the shorter trip. Most of the companies supply the full-body jumpsuits Ð youÕll want one. They canÕt guarantee whales or dolphins, but they can guarantee breathtaking views of the ocean. Helpful phrase: er pao hvalur? (Is that a whale?)

Liz Dufour/

Whale watching is popular. After all, you might see minke, fin, blue, humpback, sperm and killer whales. Plus, white-beaked dolphins and harbor porpoises. You can book anything from two hours to all day, but if you don’t have sea legs, go for the shorter trip. Most of the companies supply the full-body jumpsuits — you’ll want one to stay warm and dry. They can’t guarantee whales or dolphins, but they can guarantee breathtaking views of the ocean.

Helpful phrase: Er pao hvalur? (Is that a whale?)

Get medieval and get your 'Game' on

The Oxararfoss waterfall in the Thingvellir National Park is a calming place to sit and watch the massive waterfall after a short hike from the parking lot. Since medieval times, when 36 chieftains chose it as a gathering spot, the country has held frequent general assembly sessions in the park. Executions were also held here during medieval times.

Liz Dufour/

The Oxararfoss waterfall in Thingvellir National Park is a calming place to sit and watch the massive waterfall after a short hike from the parking lot. Since medieval times, when 36 chieftains chose it as a gathering spot, the country has held frequent general assembly sessions in the park. Executions were also held here during medieval times.

Thingvellir National Park sits on top of continental plates giving it dramatic landscaping. It’s one the more than half a dozen sites in Iceland used by the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. You can also find a Game of Thrones tour in Iceland.

Liz Dufour/

Thingvellir National Park sits on top of continental plates giving it dramatic landscaping. It’s one of the more than half a dozen sites in Iceland used by the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. You can also find a Game of Thrones tour in Iceland.

'The Pearl' of Reykjavik

If youÕre looking for a 360 -degree view of Reykjavik, check out the Perlan, just south of the city and about 40 minutes from the airport. This futuristic mirrored-glass domed building sits on cylindrical water tanks. After you circle the observation deck, stop in the Kaffitar Caf for coffee, a sweet treat or a glass of wine. The views will cost you about $5.00 US, but to see the other interactive exhibits, youÕll pay more. This is a popular place for both locals and tourists alike.

Liz Dufour/Th

If you’re looking for a 360-degree view of Reykjavik, check out the Perlan, just south of the city and about 40 minutes from the airport. This futuristic mirrored-glass domed building sits on cylindrical water tanks. After you circle the observation deck, stop in the Kaffitar Café for coffee, a sweet treat or a glass of wine. The views will cost you about $5, but to see the other interactive exhibits, you’ll pay more. This is a popular place for both locals and tourists alike.

A view from the Perlan, south of Reykjavik. The cost of living, according to NUMBEO is 65.42% higher than the United States. Thankfully, Icelandic salaries are some of the highest in Europe.

Liz Dufour/The

An icon and an explorer

Hallgrimskirkja church is an iconic Lutherean church in the heart of Reykjavik. Built over 40 years and completed in 1986. Visitors can go inside for a tour. At 240 ft. in height, it was designed to evoke a volcanic formation. As a bonus, explorer, Leif Erikson, stands guard out front.

Liz Dufour/

Hallgrimskirkja church is an iconic Lutheran church in the heart of Reykjavik. Built over 40 years, it was completed in 1986. Visitors can go inside for a tour. At 240 feet in height, it was designed to evoke a volcanic formation. As a bonus, explorer Leif Erikson stands guard out front.

Shopping and exploring Reykjavik

Set aside time, err, several hours, to shop in Reykjavik. In this shopping mecca youÕll find wool products, which Iceland is known for, lava jewelry, pottery and much more. On a budget? Grab one of the many t-shirts or coffee cups. Laugavegur is the main shopping street with several quaint side streets.

Liz Dufour/Th

Set aside time, er, several hours, to shop in Reykjavik. In this shopping mecca you’ll find wool products, which Iceland is known for, lava jewelry, pottery and much more. On a budget? Grab one of the many T-shirts or coffee cups. Laugavegur is the main shopping street with several quaint side streets.

Helpful phrase: Hvao kostar petta? (How much does this cost?)

Shop, eat, or just enjoy people watching. In the centre city of Reykjavik, youÕll find many shops and places to grab a bite to eat.

Liz Dufour/

Shop, eat or just enjoy people watching. In the centre city of Reykjavik, you’ll find many shops and places to grab a bite to eat.

Can you abide? There are bars around the world inspired by the 1998 Cohen Brothers cult movie hit, ÔThe Big LebowskiÕ, but the one in Reykjavik, of all places, is hailed as the best. Dude, seriously, try a Honey Boo (bacon burger) or a Bunny Lebowski (chicken burger). Check it out online https://lebowskibar.is

Liz Dufour/

Can you abide? There are bars around the world inspired by the 1998 Coen Brothers cult movie hit, The Big Lebowski, but the one in Reykjavik, of all places, is hailed as the best. Dude, seriously, try a Honey Boo (bacon burger) or a Bunny Lebowski (chicken burger). Check it out online.

YouÕll see murals all over Iceland. YouÕll also see graffiti, which is prolific. One Icelander said the graffiti is created out of boredom and largely free of profanity. Icelanders mostly curse in English.

Liz Dufour/

You’ll see murals all over Iceland. You’ll also see graffiti, which is prolific. One Icelander said the graffiti is created out of boredom and largely free of profanity. Icelanders mostly curse in English.

The intricate artwork of the many murals in Iceland. Does it tell a story?

Liz Dufour/

The intricate artwork of the many murals in Iceland. Does it tell a story?

Street art blocks cars down one of the shopping streets in Reykjavik.

Liz Dufour/

Street art blocks cars down one of the shopping streets in Reykjavik.

YouÕll find plenty to eat and drink while shopping in Reykjavik. Babalu is a small caf where you can grab coffee and maybe a breakfast sandwich. ItÕs a unique little place, with currency from around the world hanging from the ceiling.

Liz Dufour/

You’ll find plenty to eat and drink while shopping in Reykjavik. Babalu is a small café where you can grab coffee and maybe a breakfast sandwich. It’s a unique little place, with currency from around the world hanging from the ceiling.

Porbjorn, 7, enjoys a chocolate Ice cream in Reykjavik, which is very popular in Iceland. We tried it. ItÕs good, but itÕs still not GreaterÕs.

Liz Dufour/

Porbjorn, 7, enjoys chocolate ice cream in Reykjavik. We tried it. It’s good, but it’s still not Cincinnati's Graeter’s.

Frozen fermented shark, called hakarl, with an aquavit chaser, also called ÔBlack DeathÕ. Try it if youÕre feeling bold, though most locals will tell you not to. Having not taken that advice, we can tell you, skip it. It really is that bad.

Liz Dufour/

Frozen fermented shark, called Hakarl, with an aquavit chaser, also called "Black Death." Try it if you’re feeling bold, though most locals will tell you not to. Having not taken that advice, we can tell you, skip it. It really is that bad.

An Iceland gull sours over the Olde Harbour in Reykjavik. There are about 85 species of birds in Iceland. This is the area where most tours for whale watching or other marine activities begin.

Liz Dufour/

A glaucous-winged gull sours over the Olde Harbour in Reykjavik. There are about 85 species of birds in Iceland. This is a great spot to sit and watch the birds, the boats and the people go by. A trail runs alongside the harbor. It's also the area where most tours for whale watching or other marine activities begin.

Driving is a different experience in Iceland. It’s a small country, a bit smaller than the state of Ohio or Kentucky, and most of the roadways are two lanes. With the top speed at around 62 mph, it will take you longer to get to your destination then you think — and that’s a good idea, because it rains a lot, the wind is strong, and you won’t see many guard rails. A running joke in our car was the multitude of roundabouts. You’ll hear your GPS say, “In half a mile, take the first, the second, the third exit at the roundabout.”

Along the south shore between Reykjavik and Vik. Most roads are two-lane with no center line that Americans are accustomed to. Glaciers are visible year-round and tours are offered.

Liz Dufour/

Along Road 1 between Reykjavik and Vik. Most roads are two lanes without the center line that Americans are accustomed to. Glaciers are visible year-round and tours are offered.

Walk behind a waterfall

Seljalandsfoss waterfall is about an hour and a half outside Reykjavik. You pay $7.00 to park, but the scenery is free. This 213- foot waterfall is probably the most popular in Iceland (there are 10,000 in the country). Take the path behind the waterfall for a unique and stunning view, but bring your raincoat and prepare to get wet.

Liz Dufour/

Seljalandsfoss waterfall is about an hour and a half outside Reykjavik. You pay $7 to park, but the scenery is free. This 213-foot waterfall is probably the most popular in Iceland (there are 10,000 in the country).

Walk behind the Seljalandsfoss waterfall, but watch your step and prepare to get wet.

Liz Dufour/

Take the path behind Seljalandsfoss for a unique and stunning view, but bring your raincoat and prepare to get wet.

The power of the Seljalandsfoss waterfall.

Liz Dufour/

Seljalandsfoss is fed by melting water from the famous glacier-capped Eyjafjallajokull volcano. The volcano erupted in 2010 and put Iceland on the map. Mainly because of the financial crisis at that time and also because no on-air reporter could pronounce the name. People took notice. Try this: AY-yah-fyad-layer-kuh-tel.

Drive through the countryside

There arenÕt many trees growing on this island nation with 130 volcanoes. Iceland is famous for its moss, which grows prolifically across lava strewn landscape, but can easily be damaged by footprints and tire tracks. Icelanders are protective of their moss. It conserves miniscule soil and prevents erosion. DonÕt pull a Justin Bieber, who was accused of rolling around in the moss in 2015. They called it Ômoss abuseÕ. He was there to shoot a video for his single ÒIÕll show youÓ.

Liz Dufour/

There aren’t many trees growing on this island nation with 130 volcanoes. Iceland is famous for its moss, which grows prolifically across lava-strewn landscape, but can easily be damaged by footprints and tire tracks. Icelanders are protective of their moss. It conserves miniscule soil and prevents erosion. Don’t pull a Justin Bieber, who was accused of rolling around in the moss in 2015. They called it "moss abuse." He was there to shoot a video for his single I’ll Show You.

You’ll find black sand beaches near Vik, which is a couple hours from Reykjavik. Take your time driving through Iceland, there is much to view our your car or bus window.

Liz Dufour/

You’ll find black sand beaches near Vik, which is a couple hours from Reykjavik. Take your time driving through Iceland, there is much to view out your car or bus window.

Stop and see the horses when driving along Highway 1 (the ring road) between Reykjavik and Vik. The road circles the entire island nation along the coast. The Icelandic horse has two gaits in addition to the typical walk, trot, and canter/gallop seen in other breeds. Some think of these as ponies, but they’re considered horses. Check out one of the many horse-riding tours.

Liz Dufour/

Stop and see the horses when driving along Highway 1 (the ring road) between Reykjavik and Vik. The road circles the entire island nation along the coast. The Icelandic horse has two gaits in addition to the typical walk, trot and canter/gallop seen in other breeds. Some think of these as ponies, but they’re considered horses. Check out one of the many horse-riding tours.

There are more sheep than people in Iceland, with babies mostly born in May. Because of the isolation of Iceland, the sheep are considered the purest breeds in the world. Wool is a huge commodity in Iceland and youÕll find many wool products as you shop. The lean meat is a staple in Iceland and many will tell you itÕs the best in the world. Farmers do not use antibiotics and or added hormones.

Liz Dufour/

There are more sheep than people in Iceland, with babies mostly born in May. Because of the isolation of Iceland, the sheep are considered the purest breeds in the world. Wool is a huge commodity in Iceland and you’ll find many wool products as you shop. The lean meat is a staple in Iceland and many will tell you it’s the best in the world. Farmers do not use antibiotics and or added hormones.

Dyrholaey is the on the southern -most tip of Iceland. Be prepared for the wind. The trek up to the cliff is a steep rocky road. They suggest four-wheel drive cars. Go slow. Or walk. The views are worth it.

Liz Dufour/

Dyrholaey is the on the southern-most tip of Iceland. Be prepared for the wind. The trek up to the cliff is a steep rocky road. They suggest four-wheel drive cars. Go slow. Or walk. The views are worth it.

The Tjaldur, or Oystercatcher, is a common bird in Iceland. This migrant bird returns to Iceland from the British Isles at the start of spring.

Liz Dufour/

The Tjaldur, or oystercatcher, is a common bird in Iceland. This migrant bird returns to Iceland from the British Isles at the start of spring. Sadly, we saw no puffins during our 82 hours in Iceland.

The long shaggy coat of Icelandic horses makes you want to snuggle with them. TheyÕre very friendly and if you stop along the road, they may even mosey up to get a closer look at their visitors. They are considered the purest horse breed in the world. Check out one of the many horse-riding tours.

Liz Dufour/

The long shaggy coat of Icelandic horses makes you want to snuggle with them. They’re very friendly and if you stop along the road, they may even mosey up to get a closer look at their visitors. They are considered the purest horse breed in the world. Check out one of the many horse-riding tours.

Black sands along the southern shore

Reynisfjara is a world-famous black-sand beach found on the South Coast of Iceland, in the small fishing village of Vk. YouÕll find gorgeous views to photograph, but donÕt get too close and watch out for the sneaker waves. They are unpredictable and seem to come out of nowhere. TheyÕll drag you out to the sea. Best advice: Be watchful and never turn your back on the sea.

Liz Dufour/

Reynisfjara is a world-famous black-sand beach found on the south coast of Iceland, in the small fishing village of Vík. You’ll find gorgeous views to photograph, but don’t get too close and watch out for the sneaker waves. They are unpredictable and seem to come out of nowhere. They’ll drag you out to the sea. Best advice: Be watchful and never turn your back on the sea.

The Vik I Myrdal Church sits up on the hill and is great place to get a look at this small fishing village with a population of about 300 people.

Liz Dufour/

The Vik I Myrdal Church sits up on the hill and is great place to get a look at this small fishing village with a population of about 300 people.

An early morning view of the beautiful black-sand beach in the small fishing village of Vk, about two hours from Reykjavik.

Liz Dufour/

An early morning view of the beautiful black-sand beach in the small fishing village of Vík, about two hours from Reykjavik.

The black-sand beach in Vik. Small smooth rocks dot the beach.

Liz Dufour/

The black-sand beach in Vik. Small rocks dot the beach. They're formed from basalt lava and have become smooth over time. Pick up a few and it feels like worry beads.

It’s impossible not to stop and take a look at this colorful building in Reykjavik. The smells along will draw you into The Braud and Co. bakery. You’ll walk away with an amazing sweet treat.

Liz Dufour/

It’s impossible not to stop and take a look at this colorful building in Reykjavik. The smells alone will draw you into The Braud and Co. bakery. You’ll walk away with an amazing sweet treat.

You can check out one of the many horse riding tours, or just check out these beautiful creatures along the road.

Liz Dufour/

You can check out one of the many horse-riding tours, or just check out these beautiful creatures along the road.

One last bite?

There is plenty to eat in Iceland. You have to try some seafood, which is excellent. Or the lamb. But we also heard about hotdogs being huge, so we tried one. It tasted like...a hotdog. We should have tried the lamb kind. The ice cream is good, but not GreaterÕs. You definitely wonÕt go hungry.

Liz Dufour/

There is plenty to eat in Iceland. You have to try some seafood, which is excellent. Or the lamb. But we also heard about hot dogs being huge, so we tried one. It tasted like ... a hot dog. We should have tried the lamb kind. You definitely won’t go hungry.

WOW Airlines celebrated their first flight from CVG on May 9. The plane took off for the five-and-a-half hour flight to Iceland at 12:50 am on May 10. So much purple! Flight attendantsÕ uniforms are designed to be noticed. They embrace a vintage look from the glamorous golden age of Pan Am from the 1960Õs. But after everyone boards the plane and the doors shut, the hats and jackets come off and the aprons go on. They also switch to comfy shoes.

Liz Dufour/

WOW Air celebrated their first flight from CVG on May 9. The plane took off for the 5.5-hour flight to Iceland at 12:50 a.m. on May 10. So much purple! Flight attendant uniforms are designed to be noticed. They embrace a vintage look from the glamorous golden age of Pan Am from the 1960s. But after everyone boards the plane and the doors shut, the hats and jackets come off and the aprons go on. They also switch to comfy shoes.

Travelers board WOW Airlines out of Keflavik International Airport in Iceland for non-stop service to Cincinnati. WOW began service to Iceland from CVG on May 9. It's a no-frills airlines, so you'll be paying for drinks, food or extra bags. Flying time between Cincinnati and Iceland is around six hours, depending on the direction.

Liz Dufour/

Travelers board WOW out of Keflavik International Airport in Iceland for non-stop service to Cincinnati. Flying time between Cincinnati and Iceland is around six hours, depending on the direction.

Travelers get ready to board WOW Airlines out of Keflavik International Airport in Iceland for non-stop service to Cincinnati. WOW began service to Iceland from CVG on May 9. It's a no-frills airlines, so you'll be paying for drinks, food or extra bags. Flying time between Cincinnati and Iceland is around six hours, depending on the direction.

Liz Dufour/

Going to Iceland? We highly recommend the trip, whether it's a quick stopover or several days. Would we go back? Heck ya!

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com