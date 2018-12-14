The seven-story Carvana car vending machine opens Thursday at 8130 Summit Hill Drive on the north side.

INDIANAPOLIS – That seven-story glass structure isn't an indoor sky-diving center or a massive Venus flytrap greenhouse. It's not a satellite station to spy on Mars' dirt organisms or a giant display case for Funko Pops.

There have been a lot of theories during the tower's construction. What it actually is: A car vending machine.

Indiana's first Carvana opened here Thursday, with the motto: "Because car buying shouldn't suck."

Carvana's process — buying, selling and financing cars — happens mostly online. Buyers shop more than 10,000 cars and can schedule to pick it up at the vending machine or have the car delivered to their house, possibly as soon as the next day.

If they choose the vending machine, they'll meet a Carvana employee, who'll hand them an over-sized novelty coin to place into a slot. The action symbolically "vends" a car, which the customer can immediately drive away.

The intention is to cut down on the time it takes to haggle with a salesperson and then go through a dealer's financing department. Each car is certified through Carvana's own inspection process, with no reported accidents or frame damage.

Buyers can try out the car for seven days to make sure they want it. Carvana, which opened six years ago, offers a money-back guarantee, with some limitations.

Car buyers place a commemorative coin into this slot to get their new car out of the Carvana vending machine.

The Carvana tower in Indianapolis holds 26 cars. Other states with vending machines include Texas, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

