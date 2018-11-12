I’m not suggesting Bobby McFerrin was glib when he implored, “Don’t worry, be happy,” but he may have been guilty of oversimplification.

If you’ve ever worried about anything in your financial life, be it the stock market, how you're going to pay for college, or even how you’re going to pay next month’s rent, telling yourself not to worry is a fruitless endeavor.

Worry is the byproduct of an unsolved problem. To ignore it is to ignore the problem. Soon, before you realize it, your refusal to worry and/or act on it morphs into willful ignorance.

"We haven’t saved much for Jordan’s college, but we’re not worrying about it.”

“I don’t have any money in savings, but I’m not worrying about it.”

“My husband doesn’t have any life insurance, but I’m not worrying about it.”

“I have $16,000 in credit card debt, but I’m not worrying about it.”

Worry. Because worrying, when paired with a plan, is exactly what eliminates the worry.

Do what I do: Employ a "Worry List."

At least half of adults ages 35 and under say financial worries like student loan debt and the global financial crisis take a toll on their health and relationships.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

I know exactly what I’m worried about at all times because I write my worries down.

I just told a fib there. I enter them into a spreadsheet. But telling you I enter them into a spreadsheet doesn’t seem as cool as the original visual which I gave you of me crouched over a leather journal filled with artsy chicken scratch.

Alas, it really is a spreadsheet with several columns that include the cost to solve the problem, the major mechanism which solves the problem, and the first step to solving the problem. I’ve even shared this spreadsheet with trusted confidants to harness their brainpower to solve my conundrums.

Yes, I workshop my worries.

You won’t be alone if you’re asking, “What if you can’t control the outcome?”

What the "Worry List" will do is help you determine whether or not a problem can be solved. The danger in failing to make this distinction is the assumption you can’t control a problem which you actually can control. If you really can’t control the problem, acknowledge it, and revel in the fact that you can spend your time solving another problem. My list contains two worries that I can’t control, and written across the rows is the following phrase “You can’t control this. Move along.”

You have control over more than you think. But please don’t mistake this advice for the tired “pull yourself up by the bootstraps” trope. I’m not insinuating systemic poverty or classism can be solved by a spreadsheet. But I do believe we tend to pass off the luxury of control when we don’t have to. For instance, let’s say you are worried about the stock market. That’s a pretty common worry. At a weird point in my life I even worried about the stock market. It’s worth asking: Do you possess control over what the market does?

No and yes. You don’t control the stock market, but you do control your exposure to it. I can’t control whether or not a bull will buck me off within eight seconds, but I can control my decision to mount the beast.

Not to get sidetracked here, but a good financial adviser will help temper your exposure to the market based on your deep-seeded risk tolerance. Anecdotally, it’s the people who don’t invest properly who are convinced they can’t control their exposure to the market

You have to be honest about what outcomes you control and which ones you don't. Failing to do so will bog down the mind and stifle progress. The goal is to worry about problems you can solve up to the point where you create a plan to solve them. And for the (hopefully) few problems you can’t control, admit it and move along.

Peter Dunn is an author, speaker and radio host, and he has a free podcast: "Million Dollar Plan." Have a question for Pete the Planner? Email him at AskPete@petetheplanner.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.