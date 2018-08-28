Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines will begin serving Worcester Regional Airport in central Massachusetts, adding nonstop service to its hub in Detroit next year.

Flights are slated to begin in August 2019. Details, including aircraft type, price and schedule, have yet to be decided. The service will open to 134 destinations for connections.

“Delta to Detroit sounds pretty good to me," Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in announcing the flights, according to MassLive.com.

Delta last ran service to Worcester from 2000 to 2002, regional Delta Connection flights to New York’s JFK Airport.

Delta left, along with a handful of other small carriers, leaving Worcester to cycle through a handful of short-lived misadventures in airline service for the next decade. An Atlantic City casino charter fared slightly better, managing to stay afloat from 2008 to 2012.

An air service revival began with the arrival of JetBlue in 2013, when the carrier added routes to Florida. Service to JFK – JetBlue's busiest hub – was added last year, opening dozens of connecting options for Worcester fliers.

Worcester's fortunes got another boost this year when the world's biggest airline announced its intention to fly from the airport. American's flights to Philadelphia are scheduled to begin in October.

