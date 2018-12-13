SAN FRANCISCO — Bianca Valenti surfs waves that are as tall as five-story buildings. That’s a 50-foot wall of water. Look up, and think about it.

Doing this makes her feel alive, even though she knows she could die. That’s especially true at Mavericks, a killer big wave competition poised to happen any day now just off the California coast near Half Moon Bay.

“Mavs is it, I’m so stoked,” says Valenti, 31, as she eyes the comparatively small, 12-foot waves breaking off Ocean Beach in San Francisco during a recent practice session here. “And this one’s really special.”

Bianca Valenti

Audrey Lambidakis

That’s because at this year's Mavericks Challenge, Valenti and her fellow women surfers will be — in a true first for the male-dominated sport — competing for equal prize money, $25,000 per winner, after years of earning as little as a tenth of male category purses. That's if they were invited at all.

More: Pacific storms, coastal reef create Mavericks' 60-foot surf waves

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The milestone is the fruit of a long battle waged by Valenti and others. It lands at a time when women are pushing cultural boundaries through movements such as Times Up and #MeToo, which have advocated for equal pay and an end to sexual abuse in the workplace.

Bianca Valenti, left, and Andrea Moller are two pro surfers who were part of a small group of women pushing for pay equity in their sport, something they achieved recently and goes into effect with a slew of dangerous big wave surfing contests this winter.

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

Equal pay for women remains a problem everywhere from athletic fields to executive suites. In the world of sports, despite big pushes by tennis star Serena Williams, women still earn less than men outside major tournaments, while players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team have complained of wage discrimination. And regardless of a new spotlight on compensation in the business world, a recent study showed most women need to work 465 days to earn what a male counterpart gets in one year.

For Valenti and other women surfer activists, there were many days when pushing to get the World Surf League, the private governing body that oversees professional surfing, to agree to equal pay seemed more daunting than the giant waves at California’s Mavericks, Maui’s Jaws and Portugal’s Nazare — and that’s saying something if you glance at any online videos of those aquatic beasts.

Jeff Clark, who is credited with first surfing the giant waves at Mavericks that later become a competition for men only, is shown in this image from the 2004 documentary, "Riding Giants." This year, Mavericks will also host women, who will be paid the same prize money as men.

DOUG ACTON, XXX SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

“I almost got tired of fighting after 10 or so years, trying to get into competitions where we weren’t allowed, but I just kept going,” says Andrea Moller, 39, a Brazilian pro big wave surfer from Oahu, Hawaii, who has joined Valenti for her pre-Mavericks practice session in the frigid grey surf that hardcore San Francisco regulars adore.

“Some people would tell me that by trying to get the (prize) pie redistributed I was ruining it for everyone,” says the steely-eyed Moller. “But I would just say, ‘That’s wrong. We’re fighting for the industry. People love watching women surf big waves, so the whole sport will grow.’”

That “pay equity lifts all surf boards” philosophy has long driven the Committee for Equity in Women's Surfing, or CEWS, an organization formed in 2016 by six women including pro surfers Valenti, Moller, Keala Kennelly and Paige Alms, as well as attorney Karen Tynan and San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan.

Last summer, the group successfully petitioned the California Coastal Commission to put a pay-equity condition on the permit that the World Surf League was seeking for its Mavericks Challenge.

Pushing for change at Mavericks was deliberate. Since the competition started there two decades back, women have never been invited to officially compete. And things haven't been much better elsewhere on the surfing contest calendar.

In a presentation CEWS made to the World Surf League in September, the disparity for women was highlighted by a variety of stark examples.

At the 2018 Billabong Junior contest at Ballito, South Africa, the woman who won made half of what her male counterpart took home. And at this year's Puerto Escondido Cup in Mexico, Valenti made 75 percent less than the male winner for surfing the same wave on the same day, $1,750 compared to $7,000.

At first, the World Surf League balked, retracting its permit application for Mavericks. But not long after, the organization announced in early September that it had decided to grant pay equity across all of its global events.

For its upcoming Championship Tour, the league said it would earmark $607,800 for men's competitions to be split among 36 surfers, and $303,900 for 18 women entrants.

“It took the WSL doing the right thing to get everyone in line with the new program,” says Brennan. “The good news in all this is things are changing.”

World Surf League CEO Sophie Goldschmidt says its decision is part of a continuum, pointing out that since the organization came under new ownership in 2013 it has increased women’s prize money by 153 percent, while men’s monies rose by 22 percent.

“Equal prize money is a huge step forward for both surfing and more broadly the world of sport,” says Goldschmidt. “We want to be at the forefront of pushing for equality in all walks of life, starting on the waves.”

Too few waves, too many surfers

Although the first Polynesian surfers certainly included women, modern surfing's male-centric culture was cemented by everything from Hollywood's beach movies to music's Beach Boys.

Once the fad caught on, marketers were quick to exploit the trend. Pioneering brands such as Quicksilver promoted the image of rugged boys being watched by adoring girls, and it was only decades later with the growth of companies such as Roxy that women started to emerge in popular culture as being fixtures on the waves.

Generally speaking, women surfers say that their male counterparts tend to be supportive of them as individuals but express concern about issues such as cramming more competitors into contests, which means more people fighting for fewer waves.

In this handout photo from the World Surf League (WSL), Summer Macedo of Hawaii is shown on a winning ride during the Jeep surfing World Junior Championship at Kiama, Australia, in early 2018. In September 2018, the WSL announced it would be paying women the same prize money as men in a first for the sport.

WSL HANDOUT/MATT DUNBAR, EPA-EFE

“Surfers aren’t any more misogynistic than the population at large,” says surf historian Matt Warshaw, author of “Mavericks: The Story of Big Wave Surfing” and creator of the Encyclopedia of Surfing.

“This issue is surfers don’t like anybody,” he says. “They’re a frustrated group. My experience is they’ll turn on anyone who is in their line of sight if they’re responsible for them not getting enough waves.”

While surfers may indeed be equally cranky regardless of who is in their way, men at times show particular antipathy toward women wave riders.

Just recently, surfer Danielle Lyons, a member of Black Girls Surf, was riding a two-foot wave in Southern California when, as a video shows, Wagner Lima of the Brazilian Surf Club pulled on her leg leash hard enough to make her fall.

Keala Kennelly, 40, is not one to back down from a huge wave or nagging detractors, whether it be over her being one of few openly gay women on the pro tour or her support of equal prize money.

“Throughout this process, myself, Bianca, Andrea and others got a lot of flak online from some male surfers and fans saying we were ruining Mavericks when the permit issue came up,” she says. “But when the WSL made their decision, the same people who were talking smack said, ‘Good for you guys.’”

Kennelly is a fearless surfer who just won the Jaws Challenge contest in Maui, Hawaii, where the surf was so gnarly that the event was shut down before the men could compete. She also recently was the first woman invited to the Eddie Aikau Invitational, a big wave contest on Oahu, named after a fabled Hawaiian waterman who died during a 1978 rescue attempt.

For Kennelly, the controversy over equal pay is as absurd as the issue is simple.

“Big wave surfing risks are the same for everyone,” she says. “It’s like female soldiers going out to war. Maybe they don’t run quite as fast as men, but they’re putting their lives on the line, and when they’re shot they’re just as dead. Would you pay women soldiers less?”

Surfers Andrea Moller, left, and Bianca Valenti, get ready for a practice session at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Both will compete at Mavericks, a big wave competition that is allowing women in for the first time, and giving them equal prize money.

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

Any waves can kill. Here at Ocean Beach, a surfer died the other day not far from where Valenti and Moller were set to practice in a modest swell. It’s a reality that heightens the senses and makes big waves surfers in particular live in the moment.

“Out at Jaws the other week, it was ridiculous,” says Valenti. “The speed of the waves was so crazy that our boards couldn’t slide down fast enough, it was like we were standing on bars of soap.”

Valenti fell and was held down at the ocean floor 30 feet below the surface for a long time, finally surfacing using an inflatable vet. When the jet ski driver picked her up, she was furious and eager to try again. But when she repeated herself a few times, it was clear she was slightly concussed and her day was over.

“But it’s all worth it for that moment when you say to yourself, 1, 2, 3 and go,” she says. “Then it becomes transcendental. You’re in touch with yourself and the universe and that wave. You just feel that wave, and nothing else.”

Mavericks: A deadly thrill ride

Mavericks will bring that same natural high, thanks to waves that can surge to nearly 70 feet depending on conditions. Legendary surfer Mark Foo died there in 1994 after the leash from his surf board got tangled in the rocks below the break.

“Mavericks is fearsome, period,” says Alex Wilson, deputy editor at The Surfer’s Journal. “It’s one of the most dangerous and terrifying places in the world to be a surfer. Anyone who paddles out there understands you don’t surf a wave like that unless you have the mettle and skill to match its ferocity.”

Wilson welcomes the fact that women will be treated as equals at a contest that when first launched in 1999 by its founder, Jeff Clark, was dubbed “Men Who Ride Mountains.”

“Any movement toward a society, whether that’s in surfing or in culture more broadly, where people are accepted for who they are and for the skill sets and talents they have, and are compensated accordingly without labels, is long overdue,” he says.

Surf videographer Eric Nelson replants a memorial cross in honor of surfer Mark Foo during the Mavericks Surf Contest in 2004, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Foo was killed while surfing Mavericks in 1994. Mavericks is a big-wave surf spot that breaks half a mile off the coast of Half Moon Bay. Foo's name on the cross had faded, and Nelson wrote it again. This year, Mavericks' deadly wave will host women for the first time as official entrants, who will get the same prize money as men for risking their lives in the big surf.

GEORGE NIKITIN, AP

Pro surfers Valenti, Moller and Kennelly would agree, and welcome the ability to earn as much as men in upcoming WSL events. But, they all say that this won’t change their lives.

The reality of pro surfing is that travel costs alone would eat up most prize monies, and that’s only if you win. What allows most pros to train and travel is sponsorship dollars, and that still eludes many women in the sport.

Valenti works at her father’s Italian restaurant north of San Francisco as a wine expert. Moller is a trained paramedic who had to find someone to fill her shift so she could get ready for Mavericks. She also works as a waitress.

When she first started surfing at Jaws more than a decade back, a place where it's a must to have a friend ride a jet ski to pluck you out of the surf, Moller saved her tip money for months to buy a used jet ski.

"I had a one-year-old at home at the time to feed and take care of, so I was trying to juggle everything so that I could tend to her but also pursue my passion," she says.

Kennelly is a titan of her sport, and yet she has to work two jobs — she’s a deejay and a bartender in Honolulu — to make ends meet.

“Most of the men (surfers) I know have big sponsors and don’t have to work, they can just focus on their surfing,” she says. “I can’t imagine how much better I’d be if I didn’t have to struggle to pay my rent.”

Hawaii's big wave surfer Keala Kennelly sits on her board before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Eddie Aikau Big wave Invitational Surfing Event at Waimea Bay on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii on November 29, 2018.

BRIAN BIELMANN, AFP/Getty Images

But she allows that the WSL’s pay equity decision could start turning the tide, given that women appearing as equal competitors in more global events could lead to more media exposure and then bigger sponsorship opportunities.

There is a palpable sense from all of these pioneering women surfers that change is in the air, if not for them then at least for the next generation of wave riders.

Moller, whose daughter is now 15, says she never wanted her to be interested in sports as a career because of how little money was in it.

“But I look at my daughter now and think, wow, there’s hope,” she says softly. “I feel like, ‘If that becomes your dream like it was mine, go chase it.'”

A big win for the next generation

Sachi Cunningham is a surfer and professional photographer who has been following these women for the past four years in preparation for her documentary, tentatively titled “She Change.”

“There’s no doubt that the whole cultural shift and the #MeToo zeitgeist has given some force to the CEWS movement,” says Cunningham, adding that she hopes this pay-equity win might trickle down to other sports.

“The bottom line is, today a 5-year-old girl who grows up wanting to surf professionally has prospects that are a whole lot different than say Keala’s, who is among the very best in the world at what she does and can barely pay the bills,” she says. “Now, at least, there’s a path.”

As the waves thunder off Ocean Beach, Valenti goes through her stretching routine in the ochre-colored sand.

She recalls her own childhood dreams, when as a 7-year-old she plastered a poster on her wall of her hero – Kelly Slater, perhaps the best male surfer ever.

Bianca Valenti, foreground, watches as 12-foot waves crash off Ocean Beach in San Francisco, as fellow big wave surfer Andrea Moller of Hawaii stretches nearby. Both women will be competing in the Mavericks big wave competition, for the first time going after prize money equal to men.

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

“I had the talent, but I soon realized I couldn’t be Kelly because of the inequities, less media attention, fewer chances to enter contests, not many sponsorship packages,” she says, more matter-of-factly than as a lament.

“Our society likes to rank people,” she says, pulling the wetsuit away from her neck. “A contest is a way to do that, and without that it’s hard to build loyalty and assign value.”

Now, Valenti and her peers finally will be recognized for their brilliance and bravery and for what they long have been — Women Who Ride Mountains.

Follow USA TODAY Nation Writer on Twitter: @marcodellacava