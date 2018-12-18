A Louisiana woman's inflatable dragon decorations were deemed "totally inappropriate" this holiday season by an apparent neighbor who accused her of belonging to a "demonic cult."

Diana Rowland has since added to her dragon display and garnered an army of fans online — even J.K. Rowling.

On Friday, she tweeted a photo of a note she received that read, in all capital letters: "Neighbor, Your dragon display is only marginally acceptable at Halloween. It is totally inappropriate at Christmas. It makes your neighbors wonder if you are involved in a demonic cult. Please consider removing the dragons. May God bless you and help you know the true meaning of Christmas."

At the time, Rowland said the "judgmental" note was about her three lighted, inflatable dragons on her front lawn around a pit of holiday lights. Thousands of dragon lovers retweeted her, and even more shared her similar post on Facebook. She said even J.K. Rowland liked her tweet.

Since the posts exploded, she updated her dragon display with halos on her dragons and the addition of two red and green holiday dragons bearing gifts, which she thanks her sister for.

"In the spirit of neighborhood harmony, I have placed halos on the dragons. They are now angels," Roland said on Saturday, citing Bible verse Ezekiel 1:1-28.

With her newfound fame, Rowland said she's been receiving thousands of messages of social media and even donation offers. But, she doesn't want any money for her display. Instead, she's encouraging people to give to charity.

Hi, everyone! I've been getting a lot of messages about fundraisers/collections to buy me MORE DRAGONS, but I would much rather any Dragon Army money be donated to a worthy charity of your choice. Let's make this holiday season about joy and charity for all. Thanks!! — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 16, 2018

