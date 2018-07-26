Facebook Phone Image
Image of a Facebook logo taken on a mobile phone.
Loic Venance, AFP/Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook shares dove 19 percent Thursday, shedding about $100 billion in market value, for the biggest one-day wipeout of stock market value for any U.S. company.

The decline, fueled by the social network's slowing growth, marked Facebook's largest market drop ever, eclipsing a 12 percent drop on July 27, 2012. Another 7 percent drop on March 19, the Monday after news of the Cambridge Analytica crisis broke, caused a $36.4 billion decline in Facebook's market value.

Facebook's one-day swoon surpassed Intel's $91 billion loss in September 2000, the previous largest loss of value in one day, according to Bloomberg. The drop was based on all shares outstanding, Bloomberg said.

Other tech stocks sold off Thursday, too. Facebook competitor Twitter was down 3 percent.  

Chief Financial Officer David Wehner triggered the selloff when late Wednesday he said Facebook's sales growth would continue to slow through the rest of the year. Shares, which had already declined 7 percent after hours, then tumbled further after the comments on a conference call with analysts.

Mark Zuckerberg, the real face of Facebook
01 / 28
Facebook's Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress in wake of the controversy over the leak of users' data. 'Playboy' has deactivated its Facebook accounts amid the backlash. This is not the first time Zuckerberg faces concerns about privacy on the popular social site. Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of user data has supplied another datapoint instance Facebook being used to sway the U.S. Presidential election. Click ahead to see Zuckerberg through the years.
02 / 28
Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg, center, greets graduating Harvard students as he walks in a procession at the start of commencement exercises, on May 25, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass.
03 / 28
Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University, where he dropped out to focus on Facebook. Facebook announced a privacy settings makeover on March 28, 2018.
04 / 28
Zuckerberg dons an Oculus Rift at Connect to interact in VR with two other colleagues.
05 / 28
Zuckerberg meets with Matt Prestbury, the administrator of a closed Facebook group called Black Fathers.
06 / 28
Mark Zuckerberg met with 18 Facebook users the company brought to Menlo Park, Calif., to help mark the social network's 12th birthday.
07 / 28
Zuckerburg obliges a selfie at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The event was to celebrate Facebook Friends day, the company's 12th anniversary.
08 / 28
Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis in this Nov. 2017 file photo. Facebook said on April 5, 2018, that it has shut down a feature that let people search for Facebook users if they had their phone number or email address. In a call with reporters, Zuckerberg said the company had tried rate limiting the searches. This restricted how many searches someone can conduct at one time, based on their devices IP address. But Zuckerberg said this was circumvented by bad actors cycling through multiple IP addresses.
09 / 28
The 33-year-old billionaire was born on May 14th, 1984, in White Plains, NY. His parents, Karen and Edward Zuckerberg are psychiatrist and dentist, respectively. He showed academic excellence early on attending Phillips Exeter Academy and winning awards in math, science by his junior year. Even before entering Harvard he was known as programming whizkid. On Feb. 4, 2004 he launched Facebook, dropping out of Harvard his sophomore year. Three college friends however sued him saying he siphoned their ideas to help create Facebook. A settlement was reached in the matter.
10 / 28
Pope Francis meets Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at the Santa Marta residence, the guest house in Vatican City where the pope lives. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says a topic of discussion at the meeting was how to use communication technologies to alleviate poverty, encourage a culture of encounter, and make a message of hope arrive, especially to those most in need.
11 / 28
Zuckerberg hugs President Barack Obama during the 2016 Global Entrepeneurship Summit at Stanford University on June 24, 2016 in Stanford, Calif. President Obama joined Silicon Valley leaders on the final day of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.
12 / 28
In 2016, Mark Zuckerber and President of Mobile Communications Business of Samsung DJ Koh greet each other during the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge in Barcelona, Spain. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world's largest communication companies, with many unveiling their last phones and gadgets.
13 / 28
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes in for a hug with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a townhall meeting, at Facebook headquarters on Sept. 27, 2015.
14 / 28
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, talks with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg as Lu Wei, China's Internet czar, looks on during a gathering of CEOs and other executives at the main campus of Microsoft Corp on Sept. 23, 2015 in Redmond, Wash. Xi and top executives from U.S. and Chinese companies discussed a range of issues, including trade relations, intellectual property protection, regulation transparency and clean energy, according to published reports.
15 / 28
In 2012, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meet at the Gorki residence outside Moscow. Zuckerberg was in Moscow on a visit the government believes should stimulate innovation in Russia and the social network hopes will boost its position in the Russian market.
16 / 28
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Mark Zuckerberg (C) near Moscow, on Oct. 1, 2012.
17 / 28
Zuckerberg speaks with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy as he leaves after a meeting the presidential Elysee Palace, in Paris on the closing day of the first "e-G8" summit. The e-G8 aims to draw up a declaration for the Group of Eight Leaders who meet in Deauville, northwestern France, on May 27 and 28, 2011, with discussions covering sensitive issues such as online copyright and censorship.
18 / 28
Newark Mayor Cory Booker, left, laughs as Mark Zuckerberg, right, founder and CEO of Facebook, talks about his donation of $100 million to help Newark public schools during a press conference at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, on Sept. 25, 2010.
19 / 28
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are photographed at their wedding ceremony in Palo Alto, Calif., on May 19, 2012. The ceremony took place in Zuckerberg's backyard before fewer than 100 guests, who all thought they were there to celebrate Chan's graduation from medical school. They met while attending Harvard University.
20 / 28
After several miscarriages Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan and welcome their new daughter, Max in 2015. The philanthropists announced they will be giving away 99% of their Facebook stock, worth $45 billion. The couple welcomed their second daughter in 2017.
21 / 28
Mark Zuckerberg smiles as President Barack Obama speaks during a town hall meeting April 20, 2011 at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto.
22 / 28
Zuckerberg is seen on a screen in Times Square moments after he rang the Opening Bell for the Nasdaq, on May 18, 2012 in New York. The social network site is set to begin trading at roughly 11:00 a.m. ET and on Thursday priced 421 million shares at $38 each. Facebook, a Menlo Park, Calif. based company, will have a valuation exceeding $100 billion.
23 / 28
Mark Zuckerberg makes the cover of the September 2015 'Vanity Fair.'
24 / 28
'TIME' names Mark Zuckerberg their 2010 TIME Person of the Year.
25 / 28
You've hit it big time when you're a subject of a comic book! This is a preview image for the Mark Zuckerberg Facebook comic book.
26 / 28
Zuckerberg's thorny journey to Facebook CEO was depicted by Jesse Eisenberg in the movie 'The Social Network.' Zuckerberg wasn't thrilled with the portrayal.
27 / 28
The home page for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerman is seen on Oct. 18, 2010. Many popular applications on Facebook are violating the social network's rules and transmitting identifying information about users to advertising and Internet tracking companies, The Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper said it conducted an investigation and found that the issue affects tens of millions of Facebook application users, including people who set their profiles to be completely private. Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, told reporters at a forum in Dubai on Oct. 17, 2010 that privacy was the company's top concern and it would continue to give people more controls.
28 / 28
This Feb. 5, 2007 file photo shows Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's boyish appearance. It is a reminder of just how young he was when he created what would become the worlds biggest social network back in his dorm room at Harvard. "I didn't know anything about building a company or global internet service," he wrote in Jan. 2018. "Over the years I've made almost every mistake you can imagine."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $15.85 billion in the company's Thursday stock value decline, dropping his net worth to about $67 billion.

More: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg loses $15 billion in wealth in a single day

More: Facebook one-day loss is more than what these companies are worth

More: Why Facebook had its worst day ever (and yes Cambridge Analytica is partly to blame)

Despite the steep drop of one of Wall Street’s longtime market leaders, its pain did not spill over to the broader U.S. stock market. The broad Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index, which includes Facebook and 499 other big U.S. companies, lost 0.3 percent. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1 percent.

Despite fears that the other so-called FAANG stocks – which include Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet – would be infected by Facebook’s outlook, those fears were not realized.

First full report since Cambridge Analytica

The selloff points to growing concerns that Facebook will not emerge unscathed from the many controversies it faces.The stock slide began right after Facebook reported second-quarter results after the market closed Wednesday. It was the first full financial report since Facebook became embroiled in the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March

The problem: weaker-than-expected revenue growth, Facebook's first such miss since 2015. It recorded sales of $13.23 billion for the three months ended in June, short of the $13.3 billion Wall Street anticipated.

Also alarming to investors: Facebook's growth is slowing with users in some of its most lucrative markets. Facebook reported its slowest growth rate ever, with 2.23 billion people logging in at least once a month in June, below the 2.25 billion analysts expected.

Growth in the number of users who logged in each day fell short, too, up 11 percent year over year at 1.47 billion but still less than the 1.49 billion anticipated. Daily usage was unchanged in Facebook's biggest market, the United States and Canada, at 185 million daily users. Facebook saw a decline in Europe to 279 million daily users. 

Net income was $5.11 billion, or $1.74 a share, beating analysts' estimate of $1.71 a share.

Facebook used to be made out of corporate Teflon. Controversies came and went but nothing stuck. And it seemed Facebook would shrug off the recent rash of scandals, too – Russian election interference, the mishandling of as many as 87 million people's personal information by Cambridge Analytica and the unchecked spread of fabricated news. Shares hit a record high Wednesday before the results. 

Even after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was hauled in front of lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic and federal agencies began to probe Facebook, prompting calls for increased regulation, investors and advertisers were undeterred, propelling the stock to new highs.

More: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally speaks on Cambridge Analytica: We need to fix 'breach of trust'

More: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has promised to protect user privacy before. Will this time be different?

More: After Facebook hearings, users want to know: who is protecting my data?

On Wednesday, the initial fallout from Cambridge Analytica appeared in Facebook's financial results and forecast, and it was a game-changer.

Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser, who has a sell rating on the stock, says there are limits to growth in digital advertising, even for Facebook.

"Deceleration such as management guided towards suggests that, while the company is still growing at a fast clip, the days of 30% plus growth are numbered," Wieser wrote in a research note.

USA TODAY reporters Mike Snider reported from Tysons Corner, Virginia; Adam Shell contributed from New York.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com