Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh walks up the U.S. Capitol steps for his first day of meetings with senators Tuesday.

WASHINGTON – Republican presidents have nominated 13 of the last 17 justices to serve on the Supreme Court without gaining a reliable majority. Conservatives hope President Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh will change that.

But a comparison of Kavanaugh's record on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to Justice Anthony Kennedy's record on the Supreme Court leaves the degree of change in doubt.

On issues ranging from gun control and environmental regulation to corporate liability and executive power, the two men have not been far apart. When Kavanaugh's opinions and dissents have been reviewed at the high court, Kennedy largely has agreed with his former law clerk.

It's on the major social issues – abortion, affirmative action and gay rights, to name a few – where conservatives hope Kavanaugh will reverse Kennedy's inclination to side with the Supreme Court's four liberals. Had Kavanaugh been on the court in 2016, for instance, his vote might have upheld abortion restrictions and struck down racial preferences in two cases decided 5-4 the other way.

Abortion may be the best example of a likely change. Last year, Kavanaugh dissented from his court's ruling that allowed an undocumented teenager in federal custody to get an abortion. He cited Supreme Court precedents, under which he said "the government has permissible interests in favoring fetal life, protecting the best interests of a minor, and refraining from facilitating abortion."

During his confirmation hearing in 2006, Kavanaugh said he would "follow Roe v. Wade faithfully and fully.... It's been reaffirmed many times." But, like other nominees, he refused to offer his personal opinion. Kennedy, on the other hand, has sided with liberals against states seeking to impose what he considered harsh restrictions on abortion rights.

In the area of contraception, the two jurists have not been far apart. In 2014, Kennedy agreed with the Supreme Court's conservatives that the government cannot compel corporations with religious objections to provide free birth control to their employees. The following year, Kavanaugh cited that case in a dissent from his court's refusal to rehear a challenge to the government mandate from a religious non-profit group.

But neither Kennedy nor Kavanaugh was adamant in his view that religion trumped regulation. Kavanaugh, in fact, drew complaints from conservatives by claiming that under Supreme Court precedent, "the government has a compelling interest in facilitating access to contraception for the employees of these religious organizations."

Regulating guns

On the Second Amendment, Kennedy sided twice with the court's conservatives in landmark 5-4 decisions that invalidated city bans on handguns. It's not clear how much further he would have gone, however, which may be why the high court has yet to consider whether the right to possess firearms extends outside the home.

That's something Kavanaugh resolved for himself in a 2011 case when he dissented from an appeals court ruling that upheld a District of Columbia ban on semi-automatic rifles. Under the Supreme Court precedent set in 2008 – with Kennedy in the majority –Kavanaugh said the ban was unconstitutional.

"As one who was born here, grew up in this community in the late 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and has lived and worked in this area almost all of his life, I am acutely aware of the gun, drug, and gang violence that has plagued all of us," Kavanaugh wrote in a 52-page dissent.

But he quoted Kennedy from an earlier case, in which the Supreme Court allowed flag-burning: "The hard fact is that sometimes we must make decisions we do not like. We make them because they are right, right in the sense that the law and the Constitution, as we see them, compel the result.”

In the area of environmental regulation, Kavanaugh's opinions have been both affirmed and struck down by Kennedy's Supreme Court. In one major case, the justices agreed with his dissent that the government must take costs into account when deciding whether to regulate power plants. Kennedy sided with the 5-4 majority.

In another case, the high court reversed Kavanaugh's decision and upheld an Obama administration policy requiring 28 upwind states to slash emissions from power plants because of their downwind effects. Kennedy joined the 6-2 ruling in favor of the Democratic president's policy.

On campaign spending, Kavanaugh ruled in 2010 that Supreme Court precedent required upholding limits on contributions to political parties. He reasoned that Kennedy's 5-4 opinion in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which struck down limits on corporate spending, did not apply. The high court later affirmed Kavanaugh's opinion without hearing the case.

Limiting government

Another subject that brings Kavanaugh and Kennedy together is executive power. In 2008, Kavanaugh dissented in a case involving a government-created nonprofit corporation that he deemed "unaccountable and divorced from presidential control" and therefore unconstitutional. The Supreme Court ultimately agreed, 5-4, with Kennedy in the majority.

The case is similar to one the appeals court decided earlier this year involving the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Kavanaugh dissented from the court's ruling that the bureau is constitutional, even though its director can only be removed by the president for good cause. That case has yet to come before the Supreme Court.

Both Kavanaugh and Kennedy have ruled consistently in favor of corporate over consumer interests. In a 2011 case, Kavanaugh dissented from his court's decision that corporations can be sued in the United States for human rights violations committed in foreign countries where they invest. The Supreme Court, with Kennedy in the majority, has ruled similarly in two cases since then.

And in cases pitting privacy rights against law enforcement, the outgoing and potentially incoming justice also have been in agreement. Both ruled, for instance, that police cannot track a suspect's movements by attaching a GPS monitor to a car.

Just this year, the Supreme Court unanimously reversed an appeals court decision that said District of Columbia police were wrong to arrest 21 people for trespassing at a boozy bachelor party with an absentee hostess. Kavanaugh had sought to rehear the case.

"Two D.C. police officers have been held liable for a total of almost $1 million. That equates to about 20 years of after-tax income for the officers, not to mention the harm to their careers. For what?" Kavanaugh wrote. "For arresting for trespassing a group of people who were partying late at night with drugs and strippers in a vacant house that the partiers did not own or rent."

