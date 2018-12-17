WASHINGTON – Don’t fret, kiddos. And parents of kiddos.

Neither rain nor snow nor hail nor sleet will keep Santa out of the skies on Christmas Eve. And government shutdown or not, NORAD’s Santa Tracker will follow the Jolly Ol’ Man’s journey every reindeer step of the way.

The Santa Tracker, celebrating its 63rd year, won’t be affected by a pending government shutdown, which will start at midnight Friday unless Congress and the White House strike a deal to keep things running.

Nine governmental departments and dozens of agencies will run out of money unless President Donald Trump and lawmakers agree to extend their funding.

But even if parts of the government go dark, the Santa Tracker will still be using satellites and radar to keep tabs on St. Nick’s journey around the globe and taking calls from anxious kids (and maybe a few grown-up kids at heart) who want to know if he has been spotted anywhere in their ‘hood.

Watch Santa Claus deliver presents to children all over the world.

NORADsanta.org

The Santa Tracker is staged every year by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, a joint organization of the United States and Canada that provides aerospace and maritime warnings and aerospace control of North America.

“We’re on duty 24-7, 365 days a year,” said Capt. Cameron Hillier, spokesman for NORAD and U.S. North Command.

NORAD gets its U.S. funding through the Department of Defense, whose budget has already been approved by Congress and signed into law by Trump.

Not that that would even matter.

A minimal amount of federal funding from the U.S. and Canada is used for the Santa Tracker. Most of the program’s resources are provided by corporate sponsors and by some 1,400 volunteers who will join NORAD on Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and help man an around-the-clock call center on Dec. 24.

Besides the call center, which answers questions from good little girls and boys, the Santa Tracker features a mobile friendly website (www.noradsanta.org), social media channels and a “Santa Cam” streaming video. On Christmas Eve, users may call or text 1-877-HiNORAD to get an up-to-date report on Santa’s location.

Fun and festive Santas from around the world A man dressed as Santa Claus rappels down from the top of the Kollhoff Tower in Berlin as part of a yearly stunt before the festive season. Retired telecommunications technician Hilton dos Santos, 84, dresses up at home as Santa Claus with the help of his wife Maria Mercedes, 64, before heading to the central train station to greet children and adults, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He has been dressing up as Santa Claus for the past five years, after attending a Santa Claus School. A rider dressed up as Santa Claus rides a motorcycle during the "Papanoelada" event in Vigo, Spain. People wearing Santa Claus costumes row on Canal Grande in Venice, Italy. Almost a hundred traditional rowing boats, of various kinds and sizes, and about two hundred rowers, gave life to the traditional water procession of Santa Claus, parading along the Grand Canal. A runner dressed like Santa Claus, runs in the traditional Christmas run along the streets of Vilnius, Lithuania. People wearing Santa Claus costumes take part in the 2nd Santa Claus run in Pristina, Kosovo. A participant wearing a Santa Claus costume adjusts his beard before start of the charity run in Pristina, Kosovo. A participant wearing a Santa Claus costume takes part in the charity run in Pristina, Kosovo. Hilton dos Santos, 84, is hugged by a boy in the Central Station of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 15, 2017. He has been dressing up as Santa Claus for the past five years, after attending a Santa Claus School. Riders dressed up as Santa Claus ride their motorbikes during the "Papanoelada" event in Vigo on Dec. 16, 2017. A couple dressed up as Santa Claus ride their motorbike during the "Papanoelada" event in Vigo, on Dec. 16, 2017. More than two thousand riders, dressed up as Santa Claus, wait to ride their motorbikes during the "Papanoelada" event in Vigo on Dec. 16, 2017. People wearing Santa Claus costumes gather to take part in the 2017 Santa Run at Glyfada suburb, south of Athens on Dec. 16, 2017. Several hundreds of people run in the event. This Dec. 5, 2017, photo shows Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arriving at Saint Michael, Alaska, a remote island community off Alaska's western coast. The Alaska National Guard visited the Bering Strait community as part of its annual Operation Santa Claus, delivering Santa and Mrs. Claus and presents to rural Alaska communities. Santa Claus distributes gifts to pre-school children performing on stage during the annual Christmas concert at a hall in Kiribathgoda in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Dec. 16, 2017. A costumed Santa-Shark cheers during the second half of the game between the George Washington Colonials and the Miami Hurricanes at Charles E. Smith Center. A diver dressed in a Santa costume feeds grouper, stingrays, sharks and other fish at the Manila Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2017. Madison Ellison, a student at the Lady Bamford Center, accepts a gift from Santa at the JCB Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 13, 2017, in Savannah, Ga. A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume greets a mother and child while feeding fish inside an aquarium of the Ocean park in Manila. Participants dressed in Father Christmas costumes take part in the traditional Santa Claus run in Michendorf, Germany, on Dec. 10, 2017. Dressed in Santa Claus outfit, a diver feeds sardines as part of events to celebrate the upcoming Christmas at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 10, 2017. Vylette Wolak, 1, has her first experience with Santa Claus during the Avoca Crime Watch Children's Christmas Party at Queen of Apostles Parish on Dec. 9, 2017, in Avoca, Pa. An aquarium staff member dressed in a Santa Claus costume interacts with African penguins, wearing red and green holiday garments, perform at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium-amusement park complex in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo on Dec. 12, 2017. Seven-year-old twin sisters, Adilyn Steinmetz, left, and Aubrey Steinmetz tell a man portraying Santa Claus their Christmas wishes on Dec. 9, 2017 during the Holly Jolly Christmas celebration held in Oldtown Winchester, Va. A group of people wearing Santa Claus hats and swimming suits participate in the 14th charity Great Santa Claus Run in downtown Budapest, Hungary on Dec. 10, 2017. People dressed in a Santa Claus theme participate in the annual bar crawl SantaCon on Dec. 9, 2017 in New York City. The annual bar crawl of festive drinkers, now in its 19th year, has seen some backlash from city residents. Over eight thousand members of the public take part in Glasgow's annual Santa dash make their way up St Vincent Street on Dec. 10, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since 2006 and this year is the 11th anniversary event, in total the event has raised over 265,000 for charities working in and around Glasgow. Jake Glaser, dressed as Santa Claus, skateboards at Venice Beach on Dec. 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. Residents are preparing for Christmas in the wake of a series of destructive wildfires across Southern California. A diver disguised as Santa Claus feeds the reef inhabitants in the Tropical Ocean Basin at the Sea Life in Munich Germany, Dec. 6, 2017. Santa Clauses gather to greet the sick children at the Regina Margherita hospital during a charity to rise money for the hospital, in Turin, Italy, Dec. 3, 2017. Santa greets children through aquarium glass in the Gulf of Mexico tank at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa on Dec. 2, 2017. Runners in Father Christmas outfits take part in the annual Santa Dash run on Clapham Common on Dec. 3, 2017 in London, England. Two thousand runners take part in Santa Dash today, around 5 and 10km courses around Clapham Common, in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital for children. Warren Keyes, dressed as Santa Claus, laughs during the Durham Holiday Parade on Dec. 2, 2017, in Durham, NC. A man, disguised as Santa Claus, flies in a microlight past the moon on Dec. 2, 2017 near Sieversdorf, eastern Germany. People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the 8th edition of the Santa Claus 'Papa Noel' rally on Dec. 3, 2017 in Turin. Around twenty thousands people took part in the charity event for the Regina Margherita Children Hospital. Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in a charity run for poor children in Budapest on Dec. 3, 2017. A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a motorbike during the 8th edition of the Santa Claus 'Papa Noel' rally on Dec. 3, 2017 in Turin. Around twenty thousands people took part in the charity event for the Regina Margherita Children Hospital. A skier dressed as Santa Claus uses festive canes for ski poles while skiing at Sunday River during the ski resort's 18th annual Santa Sunday event on Dec. 3, 2017, in Newry, Maine. In the name of charity, 160 skiing and snowboarding Santas raised $2,500 for the Sunday River Community Fund, a fund that benefits non-profits in area communities. Left to right, South Korean rock climbers Choi Young-Sook, Shim Kwon-Sik, Lee Se-Jung and Cha Ho-Eun, wearing Santa Claus costumes while rock- climbing during an event in the Christmas holiday season on the Bulam mountain in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 3, 2017. Participiants dressed like Santa Claus wave during a street parade at the World Santa Claus summit in Rakvere, Estonia on Dec. 3, 2017. A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a carriage drawn by a pony as he makes his way through the snowy landscape to a company Christmas party between Renhardsweiler and Atzenberg near Biberach, southern Germany on Dec. 1, 2017. A man dressed as Joulupukki, a Finnish Santa Claus Christmas figure, smiles as he arrives at 'Liszt Ferenc' airport in Budapest on Dec. 1, 2017. More than 2,000 people dressed as Santa Claus pose for a picture at the ski resort of Verbier, Swiss Alps, on Dec. 2, 2017. The ski resort offered a daily pass to every skier wearing Santa dress to celebrates the ski season's opening day. Santa consoles Nancy Reynolds during the Believe in Bristol photo with Santa event on Dec, 2, 2017 in Bristol, Tenn. Reynolds is currently homeless and was asking for a roof over her head for Christmas. People dressed as Santa Claus gather in the alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland on Dec. 2, 2017. Thousands of skiers dressed as Santa Claus and Saint Nicholas were granted free access to the ski resort as a promotional event to celebrate the opening of the ski season. Costumed participants run through the historic city during the first edition of the 'Santarun Bern', in Bern, Switzerland on Dec. 1, 2017. Alyna Long, 7, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Christmas Trees of Davidson County tree lighting event at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center in Thomasville, N.C. Kristen Kerby takes a selfie with her mom Mary Jane Phillips, and Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Polar Bear Express on the way back to Kokomo, Ind. A performer dressed as Santa Claus performs during a street event to promote the Christmas season at a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea on Nov. 13, 2017. Stina Nilsson, right, of Sweden takes a selfie with Santa Claus and Mrs. Santa after winning the Ladies' Sprint Classic event at the Ruka Nordic World Cup event in Ruka, Kuusamo in Finland on Nov. 24, 2017. A Tongan fan dressed as Santa Claus gestures during the Rugby League World Cup men's semi-final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on Nov. 25, 2017. Performers dressed as Santa Claus take part in a classroom photocall for the media for the Ministry of Fun Santa School at the Ragged School Museum in east London on Nov. 16, 2017. The Ministry of Fun Santa School is Britain's only genuine training school for professional Santas, preparing them to help out in grottos, department stores, attractions and events over the Christmas period. Santa Claus high fives a boy while taking a stroll at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City, Pa., on Nov. 24, 2017. Shoppers were out before dawn in the U.S. for fun and for deals, as retailers that have had a tough year were hoping to bring customers to their stores and websites for Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Santa Claus jingles his way down Lincoln Way on top of a city fire truck during the Santa Parade on Nov. 25, 2017, in La Porte, Ind. Santa Claus greets children and families after a ride down the Fenelon Place Elevator on Nov. 24, 2017, during the 43rd annual Christmas Candlewalk at Cable Car Square in Dubuque, Iowa. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greet children and families after a ride down the Fenelon Place Elevator on Nov. 24, 2017, during the 43rd annual Christmas Candlewalk at Cable Car Square in Dubuque, Iowa. Allen Harris is dressed as Santa Claus as he sings Christmas carols with the Oxford Civic Chorus during a tree lighting event outside of City Hall, in Oxford, Miss. on Nov. 24, 2017. Leah Basnet, 7, and her brother Evan, 5, ride the Berkshire Carousel with Santa Claus, who was hanging out with kids and their parents and posing for photos with them on Nov. 26, 2017, in Pittsfield, Mass. Santa Claus arrives in a Humvee during an event on Nov. 11, 2017, at the University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Ind. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrived riding on top of a fire engine during a celebration held at the Apple Blossom Mall, in Winchester, Va., on Nov. 18, 2017. People dressed as Santa Claus go for a roller coaster ride at the amusement park in Dyrehavsbakken as part of the annual Santa Claus World Congress near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25, 2017. People dressed as Santa Claus pose in the sea as part of the annual Santa Claus World Congress near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25, 2017. Santa Claus walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell in New York on Nov. 24, 2017. Peter Arndt dressed as Santa Claus poses at the Christmas Market in Bremen, Germany on Nov. 27, 2017. The so called 'Bremer Weihnachtsmarkt' ends on Dec. 23rd. According to official figures, the market has more 1.5 million visitors per year. Peter Arndt is dressed as Santa Claus at the Christmas Market in Bremen, northern Germany on Nov. 27, 2017.