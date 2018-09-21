The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is threatening to prohibit customers from making changes to nonrefundable tickets if Congress makes good on a proposal to crack down on what critics call unreasonable airline fees.

American CEO Doug Parker says that his airline would be acting just like many other businesses when customers want to swap their ticket for a different flight or for another day.

"We — like the baseball team, like the opera — would say, 'We're sorry, it was nonrefundable,'" Parker said this week.

Parker made the comments as the airline industry's main trade group mobilizes to defeat a proposal in Congress to limit airline fees.

Changing a domestic ticket on the largest airlines typically costs $200. Last year, U.S. carriers collected nearly $2.9 billion in change fees. American led the pack with $878 million.

The Senate has voted to tell the Transportation Department to make sure that various fees — including ticket-change and baggage charges — reflect the airline's actual cost for providing the extra service. The House has not yet gone along, and the fate of the Senate provision, contained in a bill governing the Federal Aviation Administration, is unclear, especially with Congress rushing toward adjournment before the November midterm elections.

NOW FLYING ON AMERICAN: Real international-style premium economy seats

American now offering a true international-style premium economy seat
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
A handheld, tethered remote pulls out from the side wall of American Airlines' new premium economy seat, seen here on a flight to Dallas/Fort Worth Texas on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at the gate in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2016. The plane is the first to fly with American's new international-style premium economy seats.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
A gray, gloomy Los Angeles bids farewell to an American Airlines Boeing 787-9 on Oct. 14, 2016. The plane is the first to fly with American's new international-style premium economy seats.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 prepares for landing into Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016. The plane is the first to fly with American's new international-style premium economy seats.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner rests at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016, before its next flight.

The Trump administration opposes the fees provision. In May, the Transportation Department said it would be a step back toward re-regulating airline pricing, which largely ended in 1978.

Parker said that if the provision becomes law, American would almost certainly eliminate the option for customers to change their ticket if they bought a nonrefundable fare — the most affordable type of tickets.

The CEO concedes that it doesn't cost American $200 to change a customer's ticket. That's not the point, he says.

"We knew that seat was going to be filled. It allowed us to do other things as we sold the rest of the airplane," he says. "If you want to change that, we have a new product but it's going to cost you something because it cost us something."

Or as Sharon Pinkerton, lobbyist for the trade group Airlines for America, puts it: "I don't think my venti Starbucks costs $5.63 either to produce, but the market works and there is demand for that."

American completes 'Heritage' plane rollout with TWA, AirCal paint jobs

American Airlines honors past with 'heritage plane' paint schemes
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
American paints a Boeing 737 (registration number N915NN) in the colors of TWA as part of its series of 'Heritage Planes.'
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Allegheny Airlines.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct America West.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is a 'Heritage Plane' bearing the livery of US Airways.
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is painted in colors of merger partner US Airways

Pinkerton said limiting airlines' ability to set fees is "dangerous," and defeating it is important to the industry.

It would be a tricky business decision for American, Delta or United to bar customers from changing nonrefundable tickets. For one thing, a large competitor, Southwest Airlines, does not charge fees for changing or canceling a ticket.

Eliminating the option to alter a reservation also would run counter to the current trend of airlines offering many options to passengers in order to get the most possible revenue from everyone from the penny-pinching vacationer to the expense-account business flyer.

Critics such as Consumers Union accuse airlines of nickel-and-diming customers with a bevy of fees, and eight groups supported the proposal by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and others to scrutinize extra charges. Just this week, American and Delta Air Lines joined United Airlines and JetBlue Airways in raising checked-baggage fees within the U.S. to $30 for the first bag and $70 for two bags — each way — up from $25 for one bag and $60 for two.

But airline pricing is notoriously complex, and pulling at one string could loosen another.

Travel blogger Gary Leff says congressional limits on fees would mostly hurt so-called ultra-low-cost carriers such as Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines, which charge low fares but depend on fees for a greater share of their revenue. They are popular with some leisure travelers.

"We may wind up getting lower fees but higher fares," Leff says.

Tears, tales and champagne flow on US Airways' last-ever flight

Scenes from the last-ever flight on US Airways
US Airways flight attendant Malva McSween was among the crew working US Airways last-ever flight on Oct. 16, 2015.
Retired flight attendant Glenda Yerse was on hand for the final flight, wearning her 1970 Allegheny Air uniform.
Retired flight attendant Glenda Yersa gets a hug from former USAir Ed Colodny.
Capt. Doug Rice and First Officer William Koone in the cockpit as US Airways Flight 1939 prepared to depart San Francisco for Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2015.
Gate agents make the final boarding announcement for US Airways Flight 1939 on Oct. 16, 2015.
Former USAir CEO Ed Colodny signs a model airplane for someone in the crowd at San Francisco ahead of Flight 1939 on Oct. 16, 2015.
All passengers on the last leg of Flight 1939 received this coin commemorating the last-ever flight on US Airways.
Aviation enthusiasts were plentiful at San Francisco International Airport ahead of US Airways' final departure on Oct. 16, 2015.
Retired US Airways employee Helena Valentine cries as she talks to former USAir CEO Ed Colodny in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
Helena Valentine holds up USAir's first-ever employee newsletter after she got it signed by former CEO Ed Colodny ahead of Flight 1939 in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
US Airways' name shares space with American for one of the last times ever at San Francisco's airport ahead of Flight 1939 on Oct. 16, 2015.
American/US Airways ticket counter agents offered to print old-style thick-stock tickets for fliers who wished to have a souvenir of US Flight 1939.
Onlookers crowd around to hear from USAir CEO Ed Colodny (left) address a crowd at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 16, 2015.
"God, what a ride!" former USAir CEO Ed Colodny said to a crowd in San Francisco ahead of Flight 1939 on Oct. 16, 2015.
The crowd assembled for US Airways' final flight listens to gateside speeches in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
The flight crew for the final leg of US Airways Flight 1939 poses for a photo prior to departing San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
All passengers flying the final leg of US Airways Flight 1939 got one of these amenity kits, which are usually reserved for fliers in the premium cabins.
Charles Alford, a US Airways customer service worker from Raleigh/Durham, proudly shows off his boarding pass to be on the last-ever US Airways flight on Oct. 16, 2015, in San Francisco.
Glenda Yerse (center) is flanked by Miki Godlaski (left) and Chris Goldaski (right) ahead of Flight 1939 in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
There were no more US Airways flights on the departure board at Philadelphia International Airport on as of Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2015.
Passengers board the last leg of US Airways Flight 1939 the evening of Oct. 16, 2015, in San Francisco.
US Airways Flight 1939 pulls away from a gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
US Airways Flight 1939 pushes back from the gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
US Airways Flight 1939 pushes back from the gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
The departure information for Flight 1939 at the gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
US Airways Flight 1939 pulls away from a gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
The Airbus A321 operating Flight 1939 sits at the gate after arriving to Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2015.
THe pilots on the Airbus A321 operating Flight 1939 sit at the gate after arriving to Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2015.
Passengers arriving to Philadelphia on Flight 1939 were welcomed by a large crowd of well-wishers on Oct. 17, 2015.
Flight 1939 Crewmembers embrace after arriving to Philadelphia on US Airways' last-ever flight on the morning of Oct. 17, 2015.
A crowd of well-wishers -- and some goodies -- awaited fliers arriving to Philadelphia on US Airways' last-ever flight on Oct. 17, 2015.
The Airbus A321 operating Flight 1939 sits at the gate after arriving to Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2015.
The Airbus A321 operating Flight 1939 sits at the gate after arriving to Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2015.
American Airlines jets at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
