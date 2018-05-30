This golden girl and therapy dog from an Illinois school is a very good girl and landed in the school yearbook, according to Twitter user @elle91.

THEY PUT OUR SCHOOL'S THERAPY DOG IN THE YEARBOOK pic.twitter.com/FYHMMcqddB — Tinker Elle (@elle91) May 29, 2018

As Tinker Elle explains, the therapy dog is a "Most Good Girl," and the Twitterverse went nuts for Peanut who was posed against a chalkboard with her name officially displayed as Miss Peanut.

Today, an Illinois school. Tomorrow...

🥜MISS 🥜 PEANUT 🥜 FOR 🥜 PRESIDENT 🥜 https://t.co/jZZD4Kk4cX — DANIELLE J (@oh_um_hey) May 30, 2018

WELL DONE MISS PEANUT YOU'RE DOING GREAT — mensrea (@CalvesForDays) May 29, 2018

Miss Peanut's in good company

Clark Kent, the therapy dog at my son’s school, has his picture in the yearbook too & it’s pretty amazing. pic.twitter.com/f96y0VwluC — Kauai0604 (@Kauai0604) May 30, 2018

Maggie the therapy dog has a special spot in my daughter's yearbook at @aamsblazers 😊 pic.twitter.com/MuRBrCjl7W — Amber Beale (@AmberB_plans) May 30, 2018

My daughter’s middle school has Stanley. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/stmbolWKg8 — Jennifer Levering (@JengyBowserMD) May 29, 2018

Plain as the nose on her face

You can tell how much she cares about the kids — twisted optimism (@Jacobo_Isler) May 29, 2018

Don't let her chill fool you, Miss Peanut works -- like all therapy dogs

My daughter just experienced her first therapy dog at OHSU and it was lovely! Oh dogs! 😊 pic.twitter.com/I8OC2szM01 — Sheareen (@SheareenR) May 30, 2018

Only qualified therapist for me — Jakob Lay (@JustJakobL) May 30, 2018

More Miss Peanut, please!

CAN WE PLEASE JUST HAVE TWITTER BE NOTHING BUT THERAPY DOG YEARBOOK PICTURES, PLEASE? — M DeMarco (@ireallyshouldbe) May 30, 2018

I would die for you, Miss Peanut — Ellis (@manathief) May 30, 2018

