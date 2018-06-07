A screenshot of Saman Kunan's Facebook page shows the account changed to "Remembering" status.

Saman Kunan, Facebook

A former Thai navy SEAL died early Friday morning trying to free a stranded soccer team from a cave in Thailand.

Former Sgt. Saman Kunan, who was working as a volunteer alongside rescuers, died between 1 and 2 a.m. Friday local time.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew said Kunan died placing oxygen canisters underwater along the route to the stranded boys. The Evening Standard notes this is the current method for replenishing air supply in the cave, where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23. Kunan passed out and efforts to resuscitate him failed.

A Facebook profile remembering Kunan, 38, shows images of a fit man with an adventurous spirit — bicycling and racing, clad in athletic gear. After retiring as a navy SEAL, Kunan became a triathlete and worked as an airport security officer, according to The Standard.

“fellow trail runner and former Thai Navy SEAL, Saman Kunan, passed away this morning while in Chiang Rai helping the rescue efforts at #Thamluangcave” ☹️

.

.

Run In Paradise good sir! pic.twitter.com/xjEJ7X2ptJ — JAG Lanante (@JAGLanante) July 6, 2018

Thai soldiers and police officers paid respected to Kunan, as his coffin was loaded onto a Thai Navy plane at Chiang Rai International Airport in Chiang Rai on Friday. Officials said the diver would be given royally-sponsored funeral rites including a military funeral at the Satthahip Navy Base in Pattaya, and then in his hometown in the northern Thailand province of Roi Et.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The navy is also seeking permission to posthumously promote Saman, who was a petty officer first class when he left the unit, Channel News Asia reports.

"Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission," Apakorn said.

Thai authorities are racing to replenish oxygen in the cave, which is dipping to dangerously low levels because of the large number of rescue workers inside, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Ossotthanakor said. They are also working to pump out water from the flooded cave, especially as more rain is forecasted for the region.

More: Thai navy SEAL commander: 'Limited amount of time' left to rescue trapped soccer team

More: An illustrated look at the Thai cave rescue

More: Former Rescuer: Thai Cave Rescue Could be Fatal

Thai military honor guards transport a coffin containing the remains of a former Thai Navy Seal Petty Officer 1st class Saman Kunan, who died in the ongoing Tham Luang cave rescue operations, during a repatriation ceremony at Mae Fah Luang international airport in Chiang Rai province, Thailand.

RUNGROJ YONGRIT, EPA-EFE

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com