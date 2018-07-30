Paul Manafort poses for a mugshot photo at the Alexandria Detention Center in Alexandria, Virgina.

WASHINGTON – After a career that included work on the campaigns of four of the last five Republican presidents, 69-year-old political consultant Paul Manafort faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of the former Trump campaign manager on 18 criminal charges related to bank fraud and tax evasion.

The case is the first one brought to trial under special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election – a probe President Donald Trump has repeatedly called a "witch hunt." But Manafort's case is centered on his own alleged financial misdealings and prosecutors have indicated his time with the Trump campaign will not be a focus of the trial.

Here is what you need to know about Manafort's controversial career as a lobbyist and adviser:

Lawyer to lobbyist

Paul Manafort grew up in New Britain, Connecticut, where his father, Paul Manafort Sr., served three terms as mayor. He got his undergraduate degree at Georgetown University in 1971 and went on to get his law degree there in 1974.

He worked as a lawyer in the Washington firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease from 1977 to 1980, but Republican politics were a major focus of his life after graduation. Manafort worked in the White House Personnel Office under President Gerald Ford and as a delegate hunter for the Ford campaign in 1976.

From 1978 to 1980 he was the southern coordinator for the Reagan campaign and served as deputy political director for the Republican National Committee.

In 1980, Manafort joined Charles Black and Roger Stone to found Black, Manafort & Stone, which would become one of the most influential political consulting groups in Washington.

A 'mercenary attitude'

Democrat Peter Kelly joined the firm in 1984, when it became Black, Manafort, Stone & Kelly. Lee Atwater, known for his aggressive tactics, also joined the group that year after Reagan handily won re-election.

Black, Manafort, Stone & Kelly had several controversial clients over the years and was criticized in a 1992 Center for Public Integrity report titled, "The Torturer's Lobby." Among those represented by the firm were the brutal Angolan rebel leader Jonas Savimbi, a business group tied to the corrupt former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Zaire's dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, the Nigerian military government under General Ibrahim Babangida and the Bahamian government under former Prime Minister Lynden O. Pindling, who was suspected of close ties to drug traffickers.

Riva Levinson, a former colleague of Manafort's, described his effort to land Somalian dictator Siad Barre as a client and said she was put off by his "mercenary attitude" toward the business.

'Influence peddling'

In 1989, Manafort testified before a House subcommittee that was investigating alleged misuse of funds at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Manafort helped a developer secure a $43 million grant for a low-income apartment project in New Jersey. Black, Manafort, Stone & Kelly was paid $326,000 for the work and Manafort himself took a 20 percent interest in the company that was awarded the grant

Manafort said he did nothing wrong and only "worked within the system," although he did concede that it "you could characterize this as influence peddling."

Kashmir and Karachi affairs

In 1993, the Indian government accused Manafort and Levinson of posing as a CNN crew in a visit to the country's disputed Kashmir region and of failing to disclose that the trip was on behalf of the Kashmiri American Foundation. Manafort and Levinson denied posing as journalists.

The FBI later alleged that the Kashmiri American Foundation was a front for Pakistan's intelligence service, according to Yahoo News investigative reporter Michael Isikoff.

Manafort was also linked to a 1990s corruption scandal involving the sale of French attack submarines to Pakistan known as the "Karachi Affair." Manafort told French investigators that he was paid $86,000 by arms dealers, who were acting as middlemen, for his work on French presidential candidate Édouard Balladur's campaign.

The Ukrainian candidate

Ukraine's Kremlin-backed prime minister Viktor Yanukovych was defeated in the contentious presidential election in the winter of 2004-05 that became known as the Orange Revolution. Manafort then began to work with Yanukovych to restore his image.

Yanukovych's makeover by Manafort was a success and in 2010 the Putin ally defeated Yulia Tymoshenko to win the presidency. Tymoshenko was convicted of abusing her office and sent to prison.

Yanukovych was ousted in 2014 and fled to Russia. Mueller's team alleges that Manafort made "millions and millions of dollars" during his time working with Yanukovych and that Manafort did not report most of it. Prosecutors say Manafort was paid by Ukrainian oligarchs who routed money to Manafort-controlled accounts in Cyprus.

Time with Trump campaign

Manafort pitched his campaign services to Trump in February 2016 via a mutual friend, Thomas J. Barrack Jr. He touted his international experience, saying the fact he hadn't worked for the "political establishment" since 2005 left him free of any "Washington baggage" in a letter obtained by The New York Times.

Stone, Manafort's former partner and a longtime friend of Trump's, also recommended Manafort. Stone told the Hartford Courant that he pitched Manafort to Trump as "the best delegate counter in the GOP" and as someone who could "bring structure and professionalism" to the campaign.

Trump liked what he heard and Manafort joined the campaign in March. But his role wrangling delegates and convention planning quickly expanded. And he took charge after Trump fired campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on June 20.

Manafort was widely credited with getting Trump to stick closer to script (at least temporarily) but nonetheless, he was gone two months after taking the helm. Trump reportedly wanted someone tougher in charge and resented Manafort's efforts to rein him in.

Manafort was also driven out by reports that surfaced about his ties to pro-Russian groups in Ukraine. Eric Trump told Fox News that his father didn't want "the distraction looming over the campaign"

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

