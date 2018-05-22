The fate of the upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is apparently up in the air.

But we'll always have a coin.

The commemorative coin — which features the names and silhouettes of Trump and Kim, the names of their respective countries and the phrase "Peace Talks" — has sparked controversy since its existence was first revealed on Monday. The coin calls Kim "Supreme Leader," a title not typically acknowledged by the United States.

The White House on Tuesday insisted it had nothing to do with the coin. Its design and creation fell squarely on the White House Communications Agency, the military unit that provides global communications support to the president and his staff.

"This is a standard procedure by the White House Communications Agency," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "These coins are designed and done by that organization."

According to the White House, the coins, the agency's take on the challenge coin tradition, have been created since 2003, and they commemorate trips the president takes overseas.

One person who is not a fan of this particular coin: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"I urge the White House to take Kim off the coin," the New York Democrat said. "Challenge coins are a time honored tradition and certainly appropriate in this situation, but Kim Jong Un's face has no place on this coin. He is a brutal dictator and something like the Peace House would be much more appropriate."

