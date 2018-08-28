Roy Oliver, the former Dallas-area police officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in April 2017, has been found guilty of murder.

Oliver, who is white, was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department just days after the death of Edwards, a black teenager who was leaving a local house party with friends when Oliver opened fire on their vehicle. Edwards, who was unarmed, was in the passenger seat.

Fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, right, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, is cross-examined by lead prosecutor Michael Snipes during the sixth day of his trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool

Oliver, 38, testified last week that he had no choice other than to fire his weapon after seeing the car move toward his partner, Tyler Gross. Oliver said he believed Gross to be in danger, but Gross told jurors he never felt threatened and did not feel the need to open fire.

“I was not in fear at that point,” Gross told jurors.

A video released by local authorities at the time of the shooting showed the vehicle moving away from officers. Oliver fired five shots from his AK-15 rifle, striking Edwards in the back of the head and killing him instantly. He was fired shortly after the shooting.

Jury deliberations took 13 hours. Oliver was also found not guilty of two counts of aggravated assault.

It is the first time since 1973 that a Dallas County police officer has been found guilty of murder.

Oliver faces between five years and life in prison at his sentencing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

