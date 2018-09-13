WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump couldn't resist firing back at Jamie Dimon on Thursday.

Even though the J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. CEO expressed regret for saying he could beat Trump in an election because "I'm smarter than he is," the president took up the issue with Dimon on Twitter.

"The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or 'smarts' & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful," Trump tweeted.

Trump added: "I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy!"

JP Morgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank by assets.

The president has no public events on his schedule Thursday as he is said to be tracking developments with Hurricane Florence. "We are completely ready for hurricane Florence, as the storm gets even larger and more powerful. Be careful!" he said in another tweet Thursday morning.

Dimon began the battle of the business people during an event Wednesday at his bank's headquarters.

"I think I could beat Trump," Dimon said. "Because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

Later, after his comments went viral, Dimon said, "I should not have said it. I'm not running for president." He added that the flap "proves I wouldn't make a good politician ... I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."

