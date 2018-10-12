Hello Today in the Sky readers! I have a quick schedule update to share with you. I'll be on vacation (a mileage run) until Friday, Dec. 14.

Today in the Sky will be updated less frequently than usual while I am away, though you may notice some contributions from some of our regular Today in the Sky contributors. And stay tuned for a mileage-run story once I'm back.

In the meantime, I'll be posting photos and updates from the road. You can follow me on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on my flights and for a glimpse of what I'm seeing on the ground. And there may be some updates on my Twitter handle, too. I look forward to joining you back here at Today in the Sky again on Friday.

Mountains loom in the background behind the Mexico City skyline as seen from the city's Biblioteca Vasconcelos library.

Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY

