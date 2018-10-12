Hello Today in the Sky readers! I have a quick schedule update to share with you. I'll be on vacation (a mileage run) until Friday, Dec. 14.

Today in the Sky will be updated less frequently than usual while I am away, though you may notice some contributions from some of our regular Today in the Sky contributors. And stay tuned for a mileage-run story once I'm back.

In the meantime, I'll be posting photos and updates from the road. You can follow me on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on my flights and for a glimpse of what I'm seeing on the ground. And there may be some updates on my Twitter handle, too. I look forward to joining you back here at Today in the Sky again on Friday.

Mexico
Mountains loom in the background behind the Mexico City skyline as seen from the city's Biblioteca Vasconcelos library.
Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY

TODAY IN THE SKYFirst look: United shows off its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

United shows off first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles
01 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
02 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
03 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
04 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
05 / 61
A view of the cockpit on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
06 / 61
Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.
07 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
08 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats have and 13-inch seatback screens
09 / 61
United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
10 / 61
United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
11 / 61
United Airlines branding is seen onboard the carrier's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
12 / 61
The economy cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
13 / 61
Flyers in United's economy cabin have access to 10-inch seatback entertainment screens on the carrier's new 787-10 Dreamliners.
14 / 61
A view of an overhead bin in the economy cabin of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
15 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
16 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
17 / 61
Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.
18 / 61
A view of the cockpit on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
19 / 61
Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.
20 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
21 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
22 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
23 / 61
The front galley is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner during a stop at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
24 / 61
A business-class lavatory is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner during a stop at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
25 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a twilight color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
26 / 61
A Polaris business-class seat, complete with bedding and amenity options, is seen onboard United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
27 / 61
A Polaris business-class seat, complete with bedding and amenity options, is seen onboard United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
28 / 61
An overhead storage bin on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen as Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
29 / 61
An overhead storage bin on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen as Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
30 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
31 / 61
United Airlines branding is seen onboard the carrier's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
32 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
33 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats include fold-down foot rests.
34 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats have and 13-inch seatback screens and fold-down foot rests.
35 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
36 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
37 / 61
Seat controls for United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
38 / 61
Seat controls for United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
39 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
40 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
41 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
42 / 61
United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
43 / 61
United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
44 / 61
Flyers in United's economy cabin have access to 10-inch seatback entertainment screens on the carrier's new 787-10 Dreamliners.
45 / 61
A look at the landing gear on United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
46 / 61
The mid-cabin galley on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
47 / 61
The mid-cabin galley on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
48 / 61
The bulkhead row in the economy cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
49 / 61
A view of the economy cabin from the aft of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
50 / 61
An economy cabin lavatory at the rear of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
51 / 61
Every seat -- including those in economy -- are outfitted with power outlets on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners.
52 / 61
A decal on an economy seat outlines in-flight options on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
53 / 61
The rear galley is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
54 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
55 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
56 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
57 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
58 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
59 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
60 / 61
The economy cabin is seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
61 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.