Manuela Rodriguez Garcia holds her daughter, seven-month-old Ashley, as she waits her turn to talk to an immigration officer to seek asylum in the U.S. at the DeConcini port of entry in Nogales on May 24, 2018.

Rafael Carranza/The Republic

A campaign calling on the U.S. to find nearly 1,500 migrant children taken into custody and then misplaced by the government gained traction on social media Saturday and Sunday.

The #WhereAreTheChildren hashtag came in response to news that a federal agency misplaced 1,475 children, many of whom traveled alone to the U.S. to escape abuse and poverty, according to Senate committee testimony in April by a top Department of Health and Human Services official.

Steven Wagner, the acting assistant secretary for agency's Administration for Children and Families division, told lawmakers that officials discovered the children were lost when the Office of Refugee Resettlement made calls from October 2017 through the end of the year to check on the safety and well-being of the minors.

Another 6,075 children remained with their sponsors, according to Wagner's report.

The children were taken into custody and placed with sponsors after arriving at the border alone. Most of the kids were from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Weeks after the testimony, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero-tolerance policy for people who cross they border illegally, warning that children would be separated from their parents.

The #WhereAreTheChildren movement calls on the U.S. to find the lost children and stop any policy that would separate children who migrate to the U.S. illegally from their mothers or fathers.

More: The feds lost — yes, lost — 1,475 migrant children

The outcry trended on various social media as celebrities, human-rights advocates and others urged action.

One Phoenix Twitter user, posting as @NydiaAwesome, used the hashtag with a message about her own journey to the U.S.

"If I would have been separated from my mother when we migrated, I know I would have died out of sadness,” she wrote.

She said she would lose her sanity if her kid were taken with "no way for me to get in contact with my child."

"#WhereAreTheChildren should have EVERYONE enraged," she wrote.

If I would have been separated from my mother when we migrated, I know I would have died out of sadness. And if my child was taken from me and there is no way for me to get in contact with my child I know I would loose my sanity. #WhereAreTheChildren should have EVERYONE enraged. — Nydia Alvarez (@NydiaAwesome) May 26, 2018

Trump blames Dems for separating families

President Donald Trump also turned to Twitter on Saturday, pushing for the masses to put “pressure on the Democrats" to change immigration policies.

He suggested that Democratic leaders are responsible for the “law that separates children from there parents."

Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Trump's tweet comes five days after the president had dinner with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to discuss border security.

Will #WhereAreTheChildren make a difference?

A Twitter user, posting as @kdog222, questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about “plans for the poor children who are being separated from their parents."

"How would a mother feel not knowing who her children are with or when she will see them again?" she wrote. "Inhumane and criminal."

What are your plans for the poor children who are being separated from their parents? Do you have children? How would a mother feel not knowing who her children are with or when she will see them again? Inhumane and criminal. Have a nice @WhiteHouse dinner while this is going on! — Katrina (@kdog222) May 25, 2018

More: Homeland Security chief defends policy that separates families entering U.S. illegally

Luis Ávila, a Phoenix-based community organizer and author, questioned whether loud voices on social media would translate into change.

"There's a lot of outrage for what's happening to immigrant communities in the U.S.," he wrote. "Is there a strategy?"

There’s a lot of outrage for what’s happening to immigrant communities in the US. Is there a strategy? Or are we just trying to fight normalization? #RealQuestion — Luis Ávila (@phoenikera) May 26, 2018

"No one should need politics to decide how to feel about missing and abused children," wrote @CaptJaneway.

"What does Jesus say about Children in the Bible," wrote @SabineResists.

Actress Alyssa Milano wrote the policy of separating children from their families is "not only un-American, it's inhumane."

I don’t understand how anyone could work for @ICEgov. ICE’s policy of separating children from their families under the Trump administration is not only un-American, it’s inhumane.



Call 1-866-DHS-2-ICE and ask them #WhereAreTheChildren? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 26, 2018

"My thirteen-year-old daughter is safe tonight, but she's worried about 1,500 children and how the U.S. Government lost them?" wrote @electroboyusa. "@realDonaldTrump: Where are these children?

Some people tied the campaign to a push for international intervention. "The UN is getting involved," wrote @ImAkEmOrEsEnSe3.

Others urge border security

Not all tweets with #WhereAreTheChildren questioned the ill effects of separating the parents from their children.

Some people used the hashtag to decry illegal immigration.

One tweeter, @cmahar3, wrote that the children belonged in "their own country."

#WhereAreTheChildren have they checked back on their own country where they belong? — Populo Iratus (@cmahar3) May 27, 2018

"Best way to #EndFamilySeparation is don't bring your children cross the border illegally," wrote a Twitter user posting as @CaseAgainst.

ACLU report alleges children are being abused

The American Civil Liberties Union recently claimed that many immigrant children are “subjected to widespread abuse by officials.”

The civil-rights organization launched a petition urging Homeland Security to end the separation of parent and children in immigration detention.

As of Saturday night, the petition had surpassed its goal of 50,000 signatures.

"Parents and kids have been speaking out about the Trump administration's cruel practice of separating families," ACLU officials wrote in a tweet. "Now is the time to be as loud as possible."

More: Migrant caravan: All but 10 Central Americans now admitted to U.S. to apply for asylum

More: Feds: Border agent fatally shot immigrant after being attacked

Parents and kids have been speaking out about the Trump administration’s cruel practice of separating families. Now is the time to be as loud as possible.



Tag @DHSgov and tell them: Families belong together.#WhereAreTheChildren #EndFamilySeparation https://t.co/RnxRXKt0lR — ACLU (@ACLU) May 27, 2018

Migrants wait to speak with officials at DeConcini port of entry More than 50 migrants, mostly from Guatemala, wait outside the DeConcini border crossing in Nogales to seek asylum in the U.S. on May 24, 2018. Many have of them have been waiting for several days. 01 / 08 More than 50 migrants, mostly from Guatemala, wait outside the DeConcini border crossing in Nogales to seek asylum in the U.S. on May 24, 2018. Many have of them have been waiting for several days. 01 / 08

Follow Bayan Wang and Dianna M. Náñez on Twitter @bayanwang and @DiannaNanez

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com