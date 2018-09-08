Usp News Red Tide A Usa Fl
A suspected red tide outbreak is ravaging the marine life in Southwest Florida. Some of the victims include this Kemp's Ridley sea turtle, a shark, numerous amounts of fish, a heron, Goliath grouper, rays, eels and other marine life. This victim is on Sanibel Island on Bunche Beach and the Sanibel Causeway.
Andrew West/The News-Press via USA TODAY

The red tide outbreak in Florida has left many travelers wondering if they should seek a beach holiday elsewhere.

What is being called the worst toxic algae bloom in years has been killing turtles, manatees, dolphins, and other marine life. It is also creating respiratory and gastrointestinal issues for humans. Many of Florida’s popular west coast beaches from Tampa Bay to Sarasota to Naples are practically deserted as the red tide emits toxic gases.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, red tide is a naturally-occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the 1840s.

Blooms, or higher-than-normal concentrations of the red tide alga, known as Karenia brevis, happen nearly every year in the Gulf of Mexico. Red tide begins in the Gulf of Mexico 10 to 40 miles offshore but can move inshore thanks to winds and currents.

“FWC is aligning our resources with the needs of local communities as we work together to manage this important issue,” says Eric Sutton, executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.  “Keeping the public informed by providing updated information is a priority.” 

The Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, part of the commission, studies dozens of water samples every week and shares what it finds with the public. Since this particular bloom began last November, the institute has processed more than 7,600 water samples. In past outbreaks over the last 20 years, fish and fisheries have been able to rebound, the commission says.

Are Florida's algae blooms making people sick?

Larry Brand, professor of marine biology and fisheries at the University of Miami, says it’s difficult to tell why this particularly outbreak has been so bad, but Hurricane Irma last year and a particularly rainy fall and winter have contributed to the outbreak.

There has also been speculation that over-development and climate change are factors as well.

Brand says it is also hard to predict how long the outbreak will last but that it will most likely go through the rainy season, which can extend into November.

His advice to people who want a Florida beach holiday? “If people want to go to the beaches, go to the east coast,” he says.

Last month, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Okeechobee counties.

Travelers who have made plans to travel to those counties should check the cancellation policies of their hotels and the change fees for their flights.

For now, people should avoid swimming and eating any seafood from the affected beaches on the west coast, Brand says.

“The toxin gets up in the air,” he says. “If you go down to the beach, you’re breathing that in. It’s a neuro-toxin. It’s like a tear gas. Your eyes will start watering, you may start coughing and so on.”

What is red tide, and how is it harming Southwest Florida?

Brad Dalton, deputy press secretary in the Office of Communications at the Florida Department of Health, says the eye, nose and throat irritation typically goes away once a person leaves an area with red tide.

“If you have symptoms, leave the beach and seek air conditioning,” he says. “If symptoms persist, please seek medical attention. People with severe or chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic lung disease are cautioned to avoid areas with active red tides.”

People can check on the red tide conditions of a particular beach by going to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Research Institute Red Tide Conditions Report. The commission publishes the report on Wednesdays and Fridays. 

Mote Marine Beach Conditions Report is another good resource.

Illnesses from red tide exposure should be reported to Florida's Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222.

For more information on red tide, visit Floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/aquatic-toxins/red-tide.html.

Potentially toxic algae bloom threatens Florida waters
01 / 12
Algae fills a canal near Lake Okeechobee on July 10, 2018, in Pahokee, Fla.Tourism, fishing and public health are being threatened by several contaminants discoloring stretches of beaches at the southern end of the Florida peninsula.
02 / 12
A patch of algae moves up against the end of a canal off of Orange Grove Boulevard in North Fort Myers, Fla. on July 10, 2018.
03 / 12
A patch of algae moves up against the end of a canal off of Orange Grove Boulevard in North Fort Myers, Fla. on July 10, 2018.
04 / 12
A tri-colored heron wades in an algal bloom along the wall at the Franklin Locks in Alva, Fla. on June 26, 2018.
05 / 12
An Olga, Fla. resident who declined to be identified checks out the water from the Franklin Locks on the Caloosahatchee River. An algal bloom has pushed up against the lock. Reports of algae on the river have been reported since last week. Most reports are east of the Franklin Locks. Some are worried that it might move west towards the estuary. The DEP is testing the algae later this week to see if it is toxic.
06 / 12
Patches of algae stack up against the Franklin Locks on the north side on June 26, 2018. Algae blooms are intensifying.
07 / 12
The intensity of algae blooms on the Caloosahatchee River is growing. Several longtime fisherman said this is the worst they have seen on the river. Most of the algae is still east of the Franklin Locks, but there were also ribbons a little bit west. The swimming area at the beach has also been closed because of high bacteria levels.
08 / 12
Algae builds up at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin. Recent algae blooms are starting to move west down the Caloosahatchee River. U.S. Senator Bill Nelson met with water advocates and elected officials to discuss the water quality.
09 / 12
A sailboat travels through the algae-infested water of the C-44 Canal in Martin County. Since June 1, about 25 billion gallons of Lake Okeechobee water has been discharged from the gates at the St. Lucie Lock and Dam into the St. Lucie River, concerning residents and damaging local businesses.
10 / 12
North Fort Myers resident James Van Winkle tries his luck fishing the Caloosahatchee River shore line next to the Old U.S. 41 bridge in North Fort Myers, Fl. on July 6, 2018. He says any fish he catches were going back in the river because of the algae outbreak on the Caloosahatchee River, however if the water were clean he would keep the fish. He says he enjoys fishing the spot is conveniently close to his home.
11 / 12
Algae builds up at the gates of Port Mayaca, where Lake Okeechobee water is transferred to the C-44 Canal before it reaches the St. Lucie River, in Martin County. Based on satellite images, researchers with NOAA estimate that 90 percent of the 730-square-mile freshwater lake is covered in algae, proven to be toxic with microcystin through tests conducted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
12 / 12
John G. Heim of the South Florida Clean Water Movement collects a bottle of Caloosahatchee River water at the Franklin lock and dam, where a mat of blue-green algae has formed.
