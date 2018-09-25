Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods celebrates winning the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

This past Sunday, the great golfer Tiger Woods gave entrepreneurs and small business owners an important lesson: No matter how hard you fall, how much you fail, you can come back.

Woods has had more than his share of problems, humiliation and, let’s face it, plain bad judgment. But on Sunday at the PGA's Tour Championship in Atlanta, Woods offered a ray of hope for all of us who’ve ever suffered the pain of failure. Woods won his first championship after more than five years without a victory. He has now won 80 major tournaments.

In the late 1990’s to mid 2000’s, Tiger Woods was the undisputed master of golf. He was the No. 1-ranked player in the world for more than five consecutive years, won the second highest number of PGA tournaments ever, and excited the golf world like no one before him.

But by 2009, everything hit the fan. He had high-profile marital problems, a DUI and an arrest for reckless driving. He lost most of his lucrative sponsorships. Then came serious physical injuries, leading to four back surgeries. His world had come crashing down.

If you own a small business, sooner or later, you’re going to face failure — of a project, a new product, a partnership, even the business itself. It will feel as if your world is crashing down, too.

You don’t have to fail as spectacularly as Tiger Woods to feel like you’re a complete failure. You don’t have to have everyone know you’ve failed to lose faith in yourself. Just having a few family members or friends or employees know you didn’t succeed can make you feel like your whole world has fallen apart.

Well, I’ve got good news. Regardless of your setbacks, you can stage a comeback in your small business or with your new startup. Like the ads from consulting firm Accenture used to say, you can “Be a Tiger.”

Take some lessons from Tiger Woods’ comeback to see what helped him recover and re-enter the winner’s circle:

Keep trying.

Woods' failures were front page news, but he didn’t let his humiliation or failures stop him.

Never believe you’re too old.

Woods, at 42, isn't old in entrepreneurship circles, but in athlete's years, especially given so many physical problems, 42 is a senior citizen. Last year’s winner of the Tour Championship, for example, was 24.

Keep learning.

“The game has changed, the body has changed,” said Woods about some of the work he needed to do to compete successfully. “Trying to get used to the equipment and changing equipment because my swing is changing because my body is changing. It's been quite a year.”

Be humble.

Woods’ demeanor shows he has been humbled by his setbacks. He was more engaged with the crowds watching the tournament. And in previous years, when he wasn’t ready to return, he acknowledged his shortcomings, “I know that I am not yet ready to play on the PGA TOUR... my game is vulnerable and not where it needs to be. It’s not up to my standards, and I don’t think it would be up to yours,” he said in 2016 after withdrawing from the Safeway Open.

Be grateful.

“Just the fact that I’m playing the tour again, just for me to be able to have this opportunity again, it’s a dream come true,” Woods said acknowledging the pain and suffering he had endured.

Woods needed to learn how to lose to be able to win again. He had always been so talented, so dominant, that winning seemed easy. He had to start from scratch once again, work as hard – if not harder – than when he was just starting out. He needed to get humble.

If you run a successful company, it’s easy to get complacent, like Woods. Successful businesses often get in a rut, and eventually, they start losing, too. You often need setbacks to start innovating.

No less an entrepreneur than Apple founder Steve Jobs echoed that sentiment. “Getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” Jobs said as he delivered Stanford University's commencement address in 2005. “The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life."

Rhonda Abrams is the author of "Six-Week Start Up," just released in its fourth edition. Connect with her on Facebook and Twitter through the handle @RhondaAbrams. Register for her free business tips newsletter at PlanningShop.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

