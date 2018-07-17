What Reviewed staff would buy with $100 on Prime Day

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Happy Prime Day, folks! Amazon’s summer holiday that rolls the retail fervor of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas morning all into one has finally arrived. The landing may have been bumpy, with Amazon providing pictures of dogs instead of products amidst technical issues yesterday, but the deals are the best we’ve ever seen in Prime Day history.

Over at Reviewed HQ, we’ve been constantly updating a master list of deals to help you sort through the chaos, rounding up sales on kitchen and cooking products we’ve tested ourselves, finding the weirdest and most surprisingly useful items on discount, and of course, discussing what we’re going to buy on our lunch breaks. I asked our staff what they’d buy with an extra $100 in their pockets before Prime Day ends at 3 a.m. tomorrow, and their answers didn’t disappoint.

Andrew Winson, Data Entry Manager

Prime Day Binoculars

Amazon

Wingspan Optics WideViews HD 8X42 Professional Binoculars—$99.00 (Save 27%)

“If you're an amateur birder, or really like spying on your neighbors, or just want to look at things that are far away for other reasons, this is actually a surprisingly good deal. It's been very consistently around $135-150 on Amazon for most of the last year, but it's $99 today for Prime.”

TJ Donegan, Executive Editor

Prime Day Small Items 2

Amazon

Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play Sleeper—$38.93 (Save 35%)

“This is a lifesaver, helping keep our newborn son asleep longer than anything else in our home. It worked so well we used it instead of his (much more expensive) bassinet for naps, giving us some much-needed peace and quiet.”

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headphones—$69.99 (Save 32%)

“One of our top choices, these gaming headphones are amazing, comfortable, and the lowest price they've been by a huge margin.”

Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Mugs—$11.19 (Save 54%)

“I love Contigo Autoseal mugs, but they can be a bit more expensive than the other mugs around. This sale solves that problem, giving you a 16 oz stainless steel mug for just $12.”

Courtney Campbell, Staff Writer

Prime Day FitBit and Card Game

Amazon

Fitbit Alta HR—$89.95 (Save $60)

“I would get the Fitbit Alta HR—my current Fitbit is broken and I don’t want to bother fixing it. Also, this one has a heart-rate tracker!”

Exploding Kittens Card Game—$13.99 (Save $6.01)

“I would spend the rest on the Exploding Kittens Card Game. I mean, why not?”

David Kender, Editor-in-Chief

Prime Day Coffee Maker

Amazon

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker—$27.99 (Save $7)

“Cold brew coffee is perhaps the single greatest reason to get out of bed in the morning. The rich, creamy flavor that you get from 8-10 hours from that simple yet chemistry is something you have to experience yourself. Our top-rated cold brew coffee maker is on sale for 20% off.”

Julia MacDougall, Senior Scientist

Prime Day Philips Smart Lightbulbs

Amazon

Philips Hue White Smart Bulb 4-Pack—$39.99 (Save $10) and Philips Hue White and Color Smart Flood Light—$41.99 (Save $8)

“I just got my dad a Philips Hue hub and smart bulb, so I'd probably snag a few more of the Philips smart lights so that he can drive my mom crazy with a light show while she's trying to read.”

Jonathan Chan, Staff Writer

AmazonBasics Towels

Amazon

AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towels—$9.09 (Save $3.90)

“I'd get ten sets of those quick-dry towels. You can never have enough towels. If people come over and see you have lots of towels, they'll assume you own a toothbrush, soap, and a tin of biscuits.”

Lee Neikirk, Editor

Prime Day Microphone and Xbox Controller

Amazon

Audio-Technica AT2020 XLR Microphone—$74.25 (Save $94.75)

“I've been giving serious consideration to picking up another Audio-Technica AT2020 Microphone. This XLR microphone normally goes for around $170, but it's down to just $74.25 for Prime day. I have one at home, and have used it to record everything from a steel-string guitar quintet (published on Spotify) to sound effects for a play staged in a black-box theater. It's not a super high-end microphone, but let's be real, if you've outgrown your USB mic this is an awesome deal.”

AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired Controller—$19.99 (Save 20%)

“With the other $25, I guess I'd grab another AmazonBasics Xbox One controller. I tested one for our Best Xbox Controllers roundup, and it's a really reliable pad for the price.”

Cindy Bailen, Staff Writer

Prime Day Sous Vide Cooker

Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker—$79.99 (Save 46%)

“My first thought was that with $100, I'd definitely buy an Instant Pot. But I already have a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a steamer, and a rice cooker, so I guess I don't really need one. I'd rather get our top-rated sous vide.”

Samantha Gordon, Managing Editor (Ecommerce)

Prime Day Nerdy Products

Amazon

Harry Potter 8-Movie Collection on 4K UHD Blu-Ray and Digital—$79.98 (Save 50%)

“I would 100% go for the Harry Potter Collection for $80. Not only did they up-convert it to 4K (which isn't as good as being filmed in 4K, but still makes me feel fancy), but you get Blu-ray and digital copies of all eight movies. And it's half the price it normally is, so how could I not want it?!”

Star Wars The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper with Gear—$23.84 (Save 32%)

“With the rest of my imaginary cash, I'd definitely go for this fun Stormtrooper Black Series figurine. Actually, I already bought it.”

Samantha Matt, Audience Development Manager

Prime Day Small Items

Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips—$27.99 (Save $16)

“I was planning to try Whitestrips for my wedding in September and now they're on sale! It's a glorious Prime Day.”

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray—$10.46 (Save $4.49)

“Poo-Pourri is always necessary. I'm going to re-stock eventually, why not re-stock while it's on sale?”

Tile Mate Tracker Style and Sport 2-Pack—$34.99 (Save $10)

“I have always been intrigued by the Tile trackers because I lose literally everything. And now they're on sale so WHY NOT?”

Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws, Sea Salt (Pack of 24) - $14.76 (Save $4.23)

“So. Hungry.”

Sunil Doshi, SVP Product

Prime Day Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite—$79.99 (Save $40)

“I would probably buy the Kindle Paperwhite for my son. He is using my old, slow 1st generation Paperwhite. He reads a ton, so I’m sure he would appreciate having a modern Kindle to do it on. It is $40 off… $79.99, down from $119.99.”

Michael Desjardin, Staff Writer

Prime Day Ninja Blender

Amazon

Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender—$49.99 (Save $40)

“After moving into a new place a few months ago, I've finally figured out just how much extra countertop space I have to work with for fun new kitchen toys. This Ninja blender is one of the things I've been eying. User reviews are overwhelmingly positive, and for Prime Day, it's just $49.99—down from around $87.”

Jessica Teich, Staff Writer

Prime Day Hammock and Eyeliner

Amazon

Wise Owl Outfitters Double Hammock for Camping—$27.63 (Save 23%)

“I'm going on my first camping trip and am not fully convinced I'm going to want to sit in the dirt all day—this will help with that.”

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner—$15.40 (Save 30%)

“This is the best liquid eyeliner on the market, hands down. I would trust it on tropical (i.e. humid and sweaty) vacations and during allergy season.”

Mike Roorda, Video Producer/Editor

Prime Day Sous Vide and Straw Filter

Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker—$79.99 (Save 46%)

“I would finally get a sous vide cooker. I dunno why I haven't pulled the trigger yet, but I definitely want to up my steak game, and this is the perfect way to do it.”

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter—$9.99 (Save $5)

“I also wanna get one of those LifeStraw water filter things! I want to try and do some camping this summer and fall so this will actually come in handy.”

