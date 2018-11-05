Question: I've only been investing for two years, and in that time the stock market has risen by about 30%. Is this normal, or are we due for a fall?

Answer: The answer to this question depends on whether we're talking about long or short time periods.

Over a two-year period, a 30% gain is certainly in the realm of what's considered normal. I'll spare you the statistics lesson, but a gain of as much as 45.2% or a loss of as much as 22.8% in any single year are both not statistically unusual. And the market's performance has been outside of these bounds twice in the past 50 years, so even this isn't a guaranteed range.

The point is that over one, two, or even five years, the stock market can be extremely unpredictable. The market could conceivably rise by 30% this year, fall 20% next year and rise another 40% in 2020.

Having said that, stocks are surprisingly predictable over long periods of time, say 20 years or more. Over a period of 20-plus years, the major stock indexes have generated annualized total returns of 9% to 11%, depending on the time you're looking at. For example, from 1965 through 2017 (53 years), the S&P 500 produced annualized returns of 9.9%.

As a final note, just because one or two years were particularly good or bad doesn't mean the market is about to reverse course. The S&P 500 has had two nine-year stretches over the past 50 years where the index produced positive total returns every year, including the one we're still experiencing.

More: What's the best place to keep money you need to use soon? Ask a Fool

More: Investing: What is the difference between a sector and an industry? Ask a Fool

More: Are you ready to start buying stocks individually? Ask a Fool

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com