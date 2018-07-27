Okinawa, Japan is often known as "the land of immortals," with hundreds of residents over 100 years old. Last year, the number of people 90 years old and above in Japan hit the two million mark.

So when Chiyo Miyako died Sunday as the oldest person in the world at 117 years old, she was certainly not alone at her age in Japan. The new oldest person in the world is Kane Tanaka, a 115-year-old woman living in Fukuoka, Japan, according to media reports. The world's oldest man celebrated his 113th birthday Wednesday in Hokkaido, Japan. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, the average life expectancy in Japan is 84.2 years old, with men living an average of 81.1 years and and women living an average of 87.1 years.

What is the island nation's secret to long, healthy lives?

Experts often cite the Japanese diet as a reason for the country's population of "centenarians," or people older than 100 years. When the Japanese do eat meat, they eat mostly heart-healthy fish, rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Other popular foods include tofu, seaweed and octopus, all of which carry a low-risk for some cancers and arteriosclerosis.

Japan's healthcare system is also one of the most accessible in the world. The government pays 70 percent of the cost of all health procedures and up to 90 percent if you are a low-income citizen.

Other countries around the world also have long life expectancies of their own. USA TODAY breaks down where people are living the longest, healthiest lives:

Switzerland

This year, the average Swiss life expectancy is 83.3 years. Men live an average of 81.2 years, and women live an average of 85.2.

The Swiss's long lives could be due to their sense of community. A 2015 study found that isolation and feelings of loneliness could be as bad for your health as obesity, but an estimated 94 percent of people in Switzerland say they have at least one person they can depend on in a time of need, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Some even suggest the Swiss's love of chocolate could be part of the country's overall health. The Swiss eat an estimated 19.8 pounds of chocolate per capita each year, and dark chocolate has been linked to lowering risks for heart attack and stroke.

Spain

In Spain, the average 2018 life expectancy is 83.1 years. Women can expect to live an average of 85.7 years, and men live an average of 80.3 years.

Spain's diet may also be a part of its long life expectancy. The Spanish eat a traditionally Mediterranean diet, which is rich with olive oil, fish and vegetables. A Mediterranean diet has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and high cholesterol.

The Spanish may also be healthier because of their culture of taking a siesta, or "nap," in the middle of the day. Generally, shops and offices in Spain close between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. for people to rest and eat with their families.

"If you are forced to stop for two or three hours, then you go home or go to a restaurant where you can sit down, eat two courses and dessert, and have time enough to digest well, it’s going to be healthier than a takeaway.” Miquel Àngel Diez i Besora, a tour guide from Barcelona, told the BBC.

How does the rest of the world compare?

Singapore, Australia and France can all boast average life expectancies of 82.9 years. These countries all have high rates of access to essential health services, according to the WHO, and many prioritize walking and other exercise. France holds the record for the oldest person ever, Jeanne Calment, who lived over 122 years from 1875 to 1997.

The United States's 2018 life expectancy is 78.5 years, with men living an average of 76 years and women living an average of 81. This is a drop from 2016 and 2017, during which the average American life expectancy was 79.3 years. Experts say this is attributable to anything from the opioid epidemic to rising rates of "dispair."

The lowest life expectancies are in the Central African Republic, Chad and Lesotho, which had life expectancies of 53, 54.3 and 52.9, respectively, due to continuing conflicts and a lack of health resources.

