If you're one of the millions Americans traveling for Christmas, a soaking rainstorm could lead to air and road headaches across a large part of the southern and eastern U.S. on Thursday and Friday.

A huge area of the eastern U.S. could see flooding: Some 67 million Americans live where flooding is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

In many ways, thanks to mild temperatures, the storm looks to be quite similar to the one that drenched the eastern U.S. last weekend: Lots of rain, but little in the way of snow or ice.

The storm should start to ramp up in intensity on Thursday, which is expected to be the busiest travel day of the season this year, according to AAA.

Folks traveling for the holidays will have lots of company this year: 112.5 million travelers are expected to take to the nation’s runways, roads and rails, AAA said. This "represents a 4.4 percent increase over last year and the most since AAA has been tracking holiday travel," the organization said in a statement.

On Thursday, rain is likely from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, weather.com said. The National Weather Service said "widespread rainfall totals are forecast to be 1 to 2 inches across the Southeast and the Appalachians eastward, with higher widespread totals of 3 inches in the Florida peninsula, eastern North Carolina, and southern New England."

Flood watches have been posted for much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Strong winds could cause downed trees and power outages, AccuWeather warned. Beach erosion is also possible along the coast.

"Enough rain may fall to not only cause urban and poor drainage area flooding, but also lead to small stream flooding and new rises on some of the major rivers from Florida to New England as an atmospheric river sets up for a time," AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Some severe thunderstorms could also wallop parts of Florida, which would lead to airline delays in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible, especially in eastern Florida, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Soggy conditions will continue for most of the East Coast by Friday, including the Northeast and New England. On Friday, snow could mix in on the back edge of the precipitation across the Ohio Valley and into the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

The storm will move away on Saturday, and clear sailing is expected for most of the East on Saturday.

The other travel trouble spot will be in the northwestern U.S., where a series of storms should continue to pelt the region with rain and snow into the weekend. The weather service said that the higher elevations of the Cascades could see 12 to 18 inches of snow, and the Northern Rockies are expecting 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Most of the central and southwestern U.S. should see dry weather this week.

Temperature-wise, almost from coast-to-coast; above-average readings are likely. No big cool-down is likely in the days just before Christmas, which means chances for a white Christmas are very low for most of the nation.